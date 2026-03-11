TASTE OF THE DRAFT: FOOD, FOOTBALL, PHILANTHROPY UNITE IN PITTSBURGH TO HELP GENYOUTH TACKLE STUDENT HUNGER

Presented by PNC Bank, in Collaboration with the Pittsburgh Steelers and VisitPITTSBURGH, Taste of the Draft Celebrates the Diverse Cuisine of Pittsburgh Neighborhoods along with Steelers Greats and NFL Legends

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of Pittsburgh's vibrant culinary scene and Steelers nation — all in support of a powerful cause. Taste of the Draft is coming to the Steel City to benefit national nonprofit GENYOUth and its mission to tackle student hunger in Pennsylvania.

Join host Andrew Zimmern, Steelers greats, and NFL legends at Taste of the Draft, presented by PNC Bank — an evening of celebrated cuisine, football, and philanthropy at The Tower at PNC Plaza in Pittsburgh on April 22, 2026. Tickets at tasteofthenfl.com/taste-of-the-draft-2026.

Taking place on Draft Eve, from 4-7 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at The Tower at PNC Plaza in downtown Pittsburgh (300 5th Avenue), this exclusive culinary and gridiron extravaganza will bring together celebrated chefs, Steelers greats, NFL legends, community leaders and purpose-driven partners for an evening of food, football and philanthropy.

Inspired by Taste of the NFL, the Super Bowl's premier philanthropic culinary event, most recently held during Super Bowl LX week in San Francisco, Taste of the Draft presented by PNC Bank will be hosted by Andrew Zimmern, Emmy- and four-time James Beard Award–winning television personality, chef and food equity and climate activist. He will be joined by an extraordinary lineup of Pittsburgh's top culinary talent alongside NFL legends for a one-of-a-kind experience celebrating the city's rich food culture and community spirit.

To purchase tickets to Taste of the Draft, please visit https://bit.ly/TOD26TIX.

The event will showcase the rich flavors, traditions, and cultural diversity that define Pittsburgh's food scene, featuring the best bites from more than 20 restaurants and chefs – the menu will range from nostalgic local favorites to bold contemporary creations. Participating establishments include Di'Anoia's Eatery, Ritual House, Palm Palm, Chengdu Gourmet, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Con Alma, Primanti Bros., Aunt Cheryl's Café, Tina's Bar and Restaurant, Teppanyaki Kyoto, The Speckled Egg, Cafe Momentum Pittsburgh, Arepitta's, Original Oyster House, and Cadence+ at the Strip, with additional notable local chefs and restaurants to be announced. The next generation of culinary talent will take center stage alongside participating restaurants, as local culinary high school students — brought to the event through the American Dairy Association Northeast and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's ProStart program — lend a helping hand to the chefs.

Guests will also enjoy wines from Sonoma County Winegrowers; craft beverages and themed cocktails from Cadence + Cellars Speakeasy and Wigle Whiskey Distillery; and additional beverages from Anheuser-Busch, as well as specialty desserts and a cookie table — a cherished Pittsburgh tradition.

Football fans will be in gridiron heaven, with opportunities to meet, mingle and collect autographs from Steelers players and NFL legends, including Fred Baxter, Trai Essex, Randy Grossman, Michael and Maurice Pouncey, J.T. Thomas, and Vince Williams, among others. The evening will also feature live entertainment, Miss America, interactive experiences, a silent auction and more. Each attendee will receive a commemorative Taste of the Draft football for player and chef autographs, presented by NFL Extra Points Visa® Credit Card, and a special gift bag.

Taste of the Draft Community Impact

Taste of the Draft is raising critical funds to support GENYOUth's mission to combat student food insecurity across the region. In celebration of the 91st NFL Draft, nutrition and physical activity grants will be awarded to up to 91 local schools throughout Western Pennsylvania and the Erie community. These grants will provide nutrition equipment to help expand access to an estimated 13 million school meals, reaching more than 50,000 students, which prioritize underserved and at-risk communities. The grants will also include NFL FLAG-In-School kits to promote daily physical activity and help students stay active before, during, and after the school day.

Taste of the Draft is made possible through the commitment of presenting sponsor PNC Bank; premier sponsor Wabtec Corporation; and End Student Hunger sponsors Viatris, NFL Extra Points Visa® Credit Card, Peoples Gas, U. S. Steel, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, the Richard King Mellon Foundation, American Dairy Association North East, Cooper® Cheese a brand of Schreiber Foods, Eat'n Park Hospitality Group, Coen Markets, Turner's, The Grable Foundation and Fuhrer Eagle Sales & Service Group.

"In just its second year, Taste of the Draft has quickly become a cornerstone of our community engagement and social responsibility efforts surrounding the NFL Draft," said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility and GENYOUth Board Member. "Bringing together food, football, and philanthropy in such a meaningful way reflects our commitment to strengthening the communities that host our major events. Through Taste of the Draft, we are helping combat student hunger and ensuring that children across Pennsylvania have the nourishment and opportunities they need to thrive."

"One in five children in Pennsylvania face food insecurity and too few get the daily physical activity they need. For many students, schools are their only opportunity to access healthy meals and safe places to play," said Ann Marie Krautheim, M.A., R.D., L.D., CEO of GENYOUth. "Taste of the Draft brings our community together to help ensure kids across Pennsylvania have access to the nutrition, physical activity, and sport opportunities they need to thrive. We are grateful to PNC Bank, Wabtec Corporation, and our purpose-driven partners for helping to make this impact possible."

"The Pittsburgh Steelers are proud to support Taste of the Draft, highlighting Pittsburgh's unique culture and culinary traditions while creating lasting community impact in conjunction with the 2026 NFL Draft," said Dan Rooney, Vice President of Strategy at the Pittsburgh Steelers. "GENYOUth's mission aligns with our commitment to strengthening communities and supporting youth across the region. Thanks to the generous support of our partners and sponsors, we look forward to seeing our community come together to make a difference."

"VisitPITTSBURGH is proud to support Taste of the Draft. This event not only celebrates the flavors of Pittsburgh with the participation of our local chefs and restaurants, it's a reflection of our collective commitment to uplifting the children and families who make our community strong," said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. "As we welcome the NFL Draft to Pittsburgh this April, it's inspiring to see partners come together with purpose and a shared desire to do good. Taste of the Draft is a powerful reminder of what makes this community so special — and why Pittsburgh continues to set up, time and time again."

"I am honored to again serve as culinary host of Taste of the Draft in support of GENYOUth's mission to nourish children and tackle student hunger," said Andrew Zimmern, Taste of the NFL culinary host, and Goodwill Ambassador for the UN World Food Programme. "There is nothing more important than ensuring kids have the nutrition they need to thrive, and this event brings people together through the power of food to make a meaningful difference."

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping school children thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. As part of the Action for Healthy Kids Network, GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to ensure all children are nourished and active to be their best selves. Committed to ending student hunger and promoting physical activity, GENYOUth provides grants that increase access to healthy school meals for food insecure students and empower kids to develop lifelong healthy habits through movement and activity. GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience, and Taste of the Draft, both of which raise awareness and generate funds to fight hunger and food insecurity. To learn more and support GENYOUth, visit www.GENYOUthnow.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

About Pittsburgh Steelers

The fifth-oldest franchise in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers were founded on July 8, 1933, by Arthur Joseph Rooney. Pittsburgh is among the most successful franchises in League history. The Steelers have won six Super Bowl titles, tied for the most in the NFL, and appeared in eight overall. Pittsburgh has also participated in 16 conference title games since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970 and hosted 11 — both of which rank among the top in the League. The Steelers have had 33 former players, coaches or contributors inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

About VisitPITTSBURGH

VisitPITTSBURGH is the official tourism marketing and promotion agency of the Pittsburgh region. This organization is dedicated to generating business events, sports events, and leisure travel for Allegheny County.

About The NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football — from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.

About NFL FLAG

NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,800 locally operated leagues and over 585,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG.

SOURCE GENYOUth