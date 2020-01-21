GENYOUth Appoints Chris Michalak, CEO of Alight Solutions and Dana Bolden, SVP Corteva Agriscience To Board of Directors

"As GENYOUth celebrates their 10 th anniversary, I look forward to collaborating with Alexis, Chris, Dana and our highly regarded board members to help our nation's youth achieve healthy, high achieving futures," added Tom Gallagher, Chairman of the GENYOUth Board and CEO, Dairy Management Inc.

"The long-term health and vitality of our communities begins with raising healthy children," said Chris Michalak, CEO of Alight Solutions. "I'm thrilled to join the board of GENYOUth to advance their mission to nurture healthy, high-achieving school communities."

Added Dana Bolden, SVP, External Affairs and Sustainability at Corteva Agriscience, "We have a shared commitment with GENYOUth to empower youth who have a hunger for change and it is my honor to join my fellow board members as we help youth exercise their influence for a healthier tomorrow."

Chris Michalak is CEO of Alight Solutions and a member of its board of directors. He is responsible for the strategic direction, investment decisions and business performance of Alight, a leader in benefits, payroll and cloud solutions. Focused on growth and innovation, Chris leads, motivates and engages the company's 15,000 colleagues across 29 countries to serve more than 3,250 clients, including 50% of the Fortune 500.

Before assuming leadership of Alight, Chris was global chief commercial officer at Aon Hewitt. His responsibilities included leading global sales and accounts strategy and directly managing all U.S. sales and accounts functions. Chris also led Aon Hewitt's global Client Promise initiative, which established a clear set of commitments to all clients and put in place a methodology for assessing the company's performance to ensure it met or exceeded client expectations. Previously, Chris was the CEO of Buck Consultants, a global HR consulting firm.

Chris earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Dana Bolden serves as Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Sustainability at Corteva Agriscience™, leading the company's public policy and government affairs strategies, in addition to its sustainability, philanthropy, product stewardship and global regulatory activities.

He previously served as the company's Communications Officer where he led the employee, executive and functional communications, external communications and media relations, regional communications, corporate brand and advertising, platform communications and digital and social communications. Launched as a stand-alone company in 2019, Corteva offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, and a robust pipeline of germplasm, traits and crop protection. The combined heritage and complementary capabilities of DuPont Crop Protection, Pioneer and Dow AgroSciences makes Corteva Agriscience stronger, more competitive, and better equipped to deliver growth and value.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that empowers students to create a healthier future for themselves and their peers by convening a network of private and public partners to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that create healthier school communities. We believe that all students are change-agents who deserve the opportunity to identify and lead innovative solutions that positively impact nutrition, physical activity, and student success. GENYOUth's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, enrolls over 73,000 U.S. schools, reaching over 38 million students in nearly 10 years of operation. For more information about GENYOUth, visit www.genyouthnow.org .

GENYOUth's Board of Directors includes chairman Thomas Gallagher, CEO Dairy Management Inc.; Alexis Glick, CEO GENYOUth; Roger Goodell, Commissioner NFL; Audrey Donahoe, Chair, National Dairy Council; Richard Edelman, CEO, Edelman; Carla Hall, Former Co-Host of The Chew, Famed Chef, Author and TV Personality; Howie Long, Commentator for FOX Sports and NFL Hall of Fame Inductee; Jeff Miller, EVP Health and Safety for the NFL; Steven H. Nelson, Former CEO, UnitedHealthcare; Donald "DJ" Paoni, President SAP North America; Claressa Shields, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Boxer, Undisputed Middleweight Champion of the World; DeMaurice Smith, Executive Director, NFL Players Association; Selwyn Vickers, M.D., Dean, University of Alabama School of Medicine; Honorable Tom Vilsack, President and CEO, U.S. Dairy Export Council, Former Secretary of U.S. Department of Agriculture; Russell Weiner, COO and President of the Americas, Domino's; Chris Michalak, CEO, Alight Solutions; Dana Bolden, Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Sustainability at Corteva Agriscience; and Dr. David Satcher, 16th U.S. Surgeon General Emeritus.

