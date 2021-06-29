GENYOUth Appoints Kyle Rudolph, Veteran NFL Player and Youth Advocate, to its Board of Directors

"On behalf of GENYOUth and our board members, I am delighted to welcome NFL powerhouse player and committed youth advocate Kyle Rudolph to our Board," said Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth. "Kyle always leads by example and as the New York Giants are about to find out, there's no one you want more in the clutch. He's an extraordinary teammate, a tenacious competitor, and is driven to do as much good off the field as he does on the field. He's been a long-time friend to GENYOUth's programs and a huge supporter of our nation's youth. We are lucky to have Kyle joining our team. I look forward to working with him as we continue to tackle the critical health and wellness challenges facing our nation's kids."

"During his 10 seasons in the NFL, Kyle Rudolph has set himself apart on and off the field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "He's established himself as a complete tight end, while setting a standard for serving others, as evidenced by his selection three times as the Vikings NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. His blend of compassion, commitment, and loyalty make him a hero among kids, especially those who are ill. Last year, he connected with a young cancer patient in the hospital. The boy told his parents that he wants to grow up and play in the NFL so he can bring his teammates to a children's hospital and make patients smile, just like Kyle. That moment personifies Kyle. He will be an outstanding new board member for GENYOUth."

A talented 10-year NFL tight end known for his consistent game winning performance, Rudolph has over the course of his career registered an impressive 453 receptions for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns. He spent the past decade with the Minnesota Vikings, having been drafted in the second round – and 43rd overall – in the 2011 NFL Draft. Earlier this year, Rudolph signed a two-year contract with the New York Giants. Between 2015 and 2019, he did not miss a single game and started in 80 consecutive contests. He was named to the NFL Pro Bowl twice, winning MVP honors in 2013, and has been a three-time nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of GENYOUth, an organization I admire which does so much to empower students and help them build high achieving futures. GENYOUth's mission to create healthier school communities is more urgent than ever, and as a father of three with one on the way, this mission is personal for me. I am excited to be on this journey and I look forward to working closely with GENYOUth and my fellow board members to give kids the support, motivation and tools they need to succeed," said Kyle Rudolph.

"Although the nation may be emerging from the pandemic, its effects on schools will be felt for years to come, and the invaluable work that GENYOUth is doing is more important than ever. I welcome GENYOUth's newest board member, Kyle Rudolph, and look forward to working with him and rest of our esteemed board in the coming year," said Tom Gallagher, Chairman of the GENYOUth Board and CEO, Dairy Management, Inc.

In addition to serving on the Board of Directors of GENYOUth, Rudolph and his wife Jordan are deeply committed to several charities including the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, where they built "Kyle Rudolph's End Zone," a space for patients and siblings to escape, enjoy and be kids. Rudolph is involved with Starkey Hearing and on the Board of Directors for Hannah & Friends, started by Coach Charlie Weis. Rudolph also works closely with the 3M Open Fund, which uses 3M Open proceeds to impact organizations around the Twin Cities community. He was honored as the Minnesota Vikings Community Man of the Year for three straight years in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rudolph was a star athlete at Elder High School. He was named first-team All-American by USA Today and All-America first team by Scout.com, where he received the Maxwell Award as the nation's top high school tight end. The 6'6" Rudolph was also a decorated high school basketball player, selected as the conference player of the year three times, garnering the distinction of All-Ohio for two straight years in 2007 and 2008. Following high school, Rudolph played football for the University of Notre Dame, where he was one of the most prolific tight ends in school history. Rudolph is still – to this day – the only tight end in school history to be named an opening day starter as a true freshman.

GENYOUth's Board of Directors includes chairman Thomas Gallagher, CEO, Dairy Management Inc.; Alexis Glick, CEO, GENYOUth; Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner; James 'JB' Brown, host of "The NFL Today" on CBS, "Inside the NFL" on SHOWTIME, and special correspondent for CBS News; Audrey Donahoe, Chair, National Dairy Council; Richard Edelman, CEO, Edelman; Carla Hall, former co-host of "The Chew" and famed chef, best-selling author and TV personality; Jeff Miller, EVP, Communications, Public Affairs and Policy for the NFL; Steven H. Nelson, CEO, DuPage Medical Group; DJ Paoni, President, SAP North America; Dr. David Satcher, 16th U.S. Surgeon General Emeritus; Claressa Shields, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Boxer and undisputed Middleweight Champion of the world; DeMaurice Smith, Executive Director, NFL Players Association; Selwyn Vickers, M.D., Dean, University of Alabama School of Medicine; and Russell Weiner, COO and President of the Americas, Domino's.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that creates healthier school communities. We convene a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that give youth the inspiration, motivation, and programs to be healthy high-achieving students. GENYOUth's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, enrolls over 73,000 U.S. schools, reaching over 38 million students. Our school nutrition grants increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. NFL FLAG-In-School is GENYOUth's fastest growing program with over 20,000+ school communities reaching over 11 million students. AdVenture Capital brings out the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of students with the support of corporate mentors to solve real world problems. And starting in 2021, GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience which raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity.

