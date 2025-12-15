Taste of the Draft to Deliver Community Impact for Western Pennsylvania Children

GENYOUth, the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, VisitPITTSBURGH, PNC Bank, Pittsburgh Public Schools Announce Community Impact Initiative to Support Student Nutrition, Physical Activity

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GENYOUth, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping schoolchildren live well-nourished and physically active lives, joined Pittsburgh Allegheny 6-8, purpose-driven partners and Steelers great Maurkice Pouncey today to kick off a major community impact initiative aligned with the 2026 NFL Draft. The effort will help tackle student food insecurity and expand opportunities for physical activity for children across Western Pennsylvania.

National nonprofit GENYOUth, along with the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, VisitPITTSBURGH, PNC Bank, Pittsburgh Public Schools, and community partners, today launched Taste of the Draft, a special culinary and gridiron celebration coinciding with Pittsburgh’s 2026 NFL Draft. The special event will raise support to end student hunger and expand opportunities for movement and play for children across Western Pennsylvania by funding school nutrition equipment grants and NFL FLAG-In-School kits for 91 Pennsylvania schools—honoring the 91st anniversary of the NFL Draft. For more information, visit TasteoftheNFL.com.

At the heart of this initiative is Taste of the Draft, GENYOUth's signature culinary and gridiron fundraising event, which will take place Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at The Tower at PNC Plaza in Pittsburgh. Presented by PNC Bank and held on the eve of the NFL Draft, Taste of the Draft will fund grants for school nutrition equipment and NFL FLAG-In-School kits for 91 Pennsylvania schools – a tribute to the 91st anniversary of the NFL Draft.

Community Kickoff Celebrates Students and Announces Grant Opportunities

Today's announcement brought together more than 150 students at Pittsburgh Allegheny 6-8 with NFL Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Clare Graff, Pittsburgh Steelers Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Dan Rooney, Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters, VisitPITTSBURGH President and CEO Jerad Bachar, Steelers great Maurkice Pouncy with Steelers mascot Steely McBeam, GENYOUth CEO Ann Marie Krautheim, PNC Bank Head of Regional Presidents Lou Cestello, and other community leaders and VIP guests.

The celebration featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new state-of-the-art school meal equipment and the news that Western Pennsylvania schools may now sign up to be notified when applications open for GENYOUth's school nutrition equipment grants. Guests also joined a hands-on food packing event to support local families and sampled signature "best bites" from Pittsburgh restaurants Primanti Bros and Original Oyster House – offering an early taste of what's to come at Taste of the Draft.

The event continued with an NFL FLAG-In-School flag football clinic led by Pittsburgh Allegheny 6-8 PE staff, Pittsburgh Public Schools high school football players and Steelers youth football staff. Students experienced firsthand how nutritious school meals and regular physical activity work together to fuel stronger bodies and minds – supporting their health, well-being, and academic success.

Taste of the Draft: Fueling Grants That Benefit Student Well-being

The Taste of the Draft Community Impact initiative is made possible through the leadership of presenting sponsor PNC Bank, along with support from NFL Extra Points Visa® Credit Card, the Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation, Peoples Gas, American Dairy Association North East, Turner's Dairy and Coen Markets.

Together, these partners will help expand access to approximately 13.5 million school meals annually, benefiting 50,000 students throughout Western Pennsylvania, with a particular focus on school serving at-risk communities in Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.

Beginning February 2026, Western Pennsylvania schools may apply for equipment packages designed to increase access to healthy school meals – including milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. Equipment will include Grab and Go meal carts, insulated milk merchandisers, and other tools that allow schools to bring meals directly to students in hallways and classrooms, reducing barriers and increasing participation. Each selected school will also receive an NFL FLAG-In-School kit, expanding fun, inclusive opportunities for students to be active through flag football.

Schools can visit www.GENYOUthnow.org to learn more and sign up to receive notifications when applications open.

Leaders Applaud Pittsburgh's Commitment to Kids

"As Pittsburgh gears up for the 2026 NFL Draft, we are excited to celebrate Western Pennsylvania's rich football legacy and incredible culinary heritage at Taste of the Draft," said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility and GENYOUth Board Member. "By bringing together the community in support of GENYOUth's mission to empower youth to lead active lifestyles, we're helping to create lasting change for kids across the region."

"One in five children in Southwestern Pennsylvania faces food insecurity¹, and fewer than one in four children nationwide get the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity," said Ann Marie Krautheim, M.A., R.D., L.D., CEO of GENYOUth. "Schools can help close that gap. Our mission is simple yet vital: to ensure children learn, grow, and thrive. I'm deeply grateful to our purpose-driven partners whose commitment is helping us create healthier futures for students."

"We are excited to host today's celebration at Pittsburgh Allegheny 6-8," said Dr. Wayne N. Walters, Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent. "When the community comes together on behalf of our children, we remove barriers and ensure they receive the nutrition, physical activity, and support they need to thrive academically and beyond. We are deeply grateful to GENYOUth and to purpose-drive partners like Dick's Sporting Good Foundation for their generosity. Today's additional $10,000 grant is an investment in our students' health, wellness, and future, and we appreciate their continued commitment to Pittsburgh's young people."

"The Pittsburgh Steelers are proud to participate in today's kick-off event, and to be part of these efforts to empower our youth by focusing on their health and wellness. It takes teamwork to make a difference in the lives of children, and I thank GENYOUth, the NFL, PNC Bank, and our other corporate sponsors for joining the Steelers and Visit Pittsburgh in making a positive difference in the well-being of Western Pennsylvania youth," added Dan Rooney, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, Pittsburgh Steelers.

"VisitPITTSBURGH is proud to support Taste of the Draft. This event not only celebrates the flavors of Pittsburgh, it reflects our collective commitment to uplifting the children and families who make our community strong," said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. "As we prepare to welcome the NFL Draft to Pittsburgh, it's inspiring to see partners come together with purpose and a shared desire to do good. Taste of the Draft is a powerful reminder of what makes this community so special – and why Pittsburgh continues to set up, time and time again."

Added Lou Cestello, Head of Regional Presidents, PNC, "PNC Bank is honored to serve as the presenting sponsor of GENYOUth's Taste of the Draft. On behalf of our PNC associates and their families, we applaud the commitment to award school nutrition grants to 91 Pennsylvania schools, starting today with Allegheny Traditional Academy. We know the future is bright for the children of our community."

"As a Pittsburgh Steeler alumni and lifelong athlete, I know the critical role school nutrition and physical activity plays in the lives of students. By helping ensure students have access to school meals and physical activity programs, these are the building block to help them be their personal best, said Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Maurkice Pouncey.

Tickets for Taste of the Draft are available at tasteofthenfl.com/taste-of-the-draft-2025/. In January 2026 VISITPittsburgh will be issue an invitation for members of the Pittsburgh culinary community to explore the opportunity to participate in Taste of the Draft.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping school children thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. Part of the Action for Healthy Kids network, GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations to ensure all children are nourished and active to be their best selves. With a commitment to end student hunger, GENYOUth provides nutrition grants to increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL and Taste of the Draft, a purpose-driven Super Bowl and Draft culinary experience that raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity to support the organization's commitment to end student hunger. To learn more and support GENYOUth visit www.GENYOUthnow.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Pittsburgh Steelers

The fifth-oldest franchise in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers were founded on July 8, 1933, by Arthur Joseph Rooney. Pittsburgh is among the most successful franchises in League history. The Steelers have won six Super Bowl titles, tied for the most in the NFL, and appeared in eight overall. Pittsburgh has also participated in 16 conference title games since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970 and hosted 11 – both of which rank among the top in the League. The Steelers have had 33 former players, coaches or contributors inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

About VisitPITTSBURGH

VisitPITTSBURGH is the official tourism marketing and promotion agency of the Pittsburgh region. This organization is dedicated to generating business events, sports events, and leisure travel for Allegheny County.

About The NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.

About NFL FLAG

NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,800 locally operated leagues and over 585,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG.

About Pittsburgh Public Schools

The Pittsburgh Public School District is the largest of 43 districts in Allegheny County and the second-largest in Pennsylvania, serving over 19,000 students from Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12. Pittsburgh Public Schools offers a variety of options and opportunities to help students succeed academically and prepare for the next steps in college, career, and life. The District is currently implementing its five-year strategic plan, Students First, Always in All Ways, which is focused on improving student outcomes and experiences. Visit https://www.pghschools.org.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

