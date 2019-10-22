GENYOUth, The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee And The Miami Dolphins Team Up To Provide 100 Grab And Go Breakfast Cart Systems To South Florida School Districts

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GENYOUth, The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee and the Miami Dolphins are working in conjunction with the Dairy Council of Florida, corporate partners and school officials, to tackle food insecurity among South Florida's youth. The 100 Days-to-Kickoff event was held today, approximately 100 days before the Miami Super Bowl LIV in 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium. The event celebrates the 100th anniversary of the National Football League as well as the start of the Florida Super School Breakfast Initiative, which will deliver 100 Grab and Go breakfast carts, increasing access to 10 million school meals for South Florida students.

South Florida School Superintendents Alberto M. Carvalho, Dr. Donald E. Fennoy II and Robert W. Runcie expressed their support with government officials and VIPs, as well as Miami Dolphin alumni players who attended the 100 Days-to-Kickoff event, which was held on the outdoor youth football area at Hard Rock Stadium.

"We are extremely proud to be partnering with GENYOUth around this critical youth health and wellness initiative, which is designed to increase access to nutritious school meals in our community," said Rodney Barreto, chairman and president of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. "In Florida alone, approximately 850,000, or one-in-five children, come from food insecure households, and the 100 Days-to-Kickoff event is designed to call attention to this situation but more importantly, the Florida Super School Breakfast initiative offers a long-term solution and positive legacy to meet the needs of South Florida youth."

"As an innovative health solutions company, Florida Blue understands that true health extends beyond traditional medical care. That's why we're working to address complex social issues like food insecurity," says Penny Shaffer, Florida Blue's South Florida Market President. "Through innovation, collaboration and a holistic approach to health, we're helping create long-term solutions that strengthen the health of our community and communities across Florida."

"We are incredibly fortunate to be working with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, the South Florida school districts, the Miami Dolphins and civic-minded corporate partners like Florida Blue, Florida Power & Light Company, Chevron along with Sunshine Gas Distributors Inc. and our partner Sleep Number to raise awareness and help meet the health and wellness needs of South Florida's youth," said GENYOUth Chief Executive Officer Alexis Glick. "By providing 100 Grab and Go breakfast carts, we are not only increasing students' access to a healthy, nutritious meal, we are also encouraging and educating them about the importance of making healthful choices in their lives like eating well, being physically active and getting a good night's rest."

"Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and its employees are dedicated to our communities through financial giving, volunteerism and support for education programs that help break down barriers to opportunity and develop our state's future leaders. The Florida Super School Breakfast initiative aligns with our belief that children are our future and their well-being in this community should always be a priority. Students will receive access to meals and proper nutrition when they need it the most, and will be energized to succeed in school," said Eric Silagy, president and CEO for FPL. "This initiative is a great example of how the community comes together for those in need. This is one way we can help to make Florida an even better place to live, work and raise a family."

Research shows that good nutrition, adequate physical activity and quality sleep help to advance students' health and academic performance. Youth representing the Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County school districts participating in today's event enjoyed games of flag football and received a nourishing meal provided by PepsiCo Foundation's Food For Good. GENYOUth partner Sleep Number® was also on hand to provide educational activities and announce their Super Sleep-100 program, giving away Sleep Number 360® smart beds to 100 deserving youth in advance of the Super Bowl, advancing their mission of improving the lives of youth through proven quality sleep.

The statistics surrounding food insecurity for children in Florida are staggering:

20% of children in Florida live in poverty; 18% of children in Broward County live in poverty; 22% of children in Miami-Dade County live in poverty; 19% of children in Palm Beach County live in poverty;

37% of Florida youth are classified as obese, compared to the national average of 29%;

7% of Florida youth are classified as obese, compared to the national average of 29%; Florida is ranked 40 out of 52 in breakfast participation in schools in the country*;

As school meals are federally reimbursed through the National School Breakfast program, the three South Florida School Districts – Miami-Dade , Broward and Palm Beach County , combined they will have the opportunity to access $23,539,543 in additional federal funding by growing breakfast participation as part of the School Breakfast Program.

Additionally, a study conducted by GENYOUth in partnership with Sleep Number found that 71% of middle and high school students say they are getting less sleep on weekday nights than they need. That equates to making it through five days of school and activities on the equivalent of just four nights of sleep.

In addition, USDA data states that 88% of schools report lacking at least one piece of equipment they need to serve healthier foods. Through the Florida Super School Breakfast Initiative, 49 middle schools in the Miami-Dade County Public School District, 34 elementary schools in the School District of Palm Beach County and 17 high schools in the Broward County Public School District will each receive a Grab and Go breakfast cart. For additional information on how local businesses can support the Florida Super School Breakfast Initiative, please contact Lisa Travatello at Lisa.travatello@Genyouthnow.org or Kelianne Johnson at Kelianne.Johnson@Genyouthnow.org.

*The Food Research & Action Center (FRAC) sets an ambitious but achievable goal of reaching 70 low-income students with breakfast for every 100 participating in school lunch. Florida is currently about 19 percentage points below this national goal at 51.2%.

