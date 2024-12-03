GENYOUth Welcomes Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GENYOUth, the national nonprofit organization co-founded by America's dairy farmers and the National Football League (NFL) to ensure schoolchildren thrive by living well-nourished and physically active lives, announced today the appointment of Douglas Fry, President of Subway, North America; and Nancy Dalton, Director of Amazon Access, to its Board of Directors.

"On behalf of GENYOUth and our Board of Directors, I am honored to welcome Douglas Fry and Nancy Dalton to our leadership team. Doug and Nancy's deep passion for ending student hunger, combined with their extensive experience and unwavering commitment to youth health and wellbeing, will be a driving force in advancing our mission. Their expertise will significantly strengthen GENYOUth's ability to expand access to critical resources and support, ensuring every child can thrive," said Ann Marie Krautheim, M.A., R.D., L.D., CEO of GENYOUth.

About the New Board Members

Douglas Fry, President of Subway North America, is deeply committed to ensuring every child has access to fresh and nutritious food. In addition to driving significant growth and operational excellence for the brand, under Fry's leadership Subway has also prioritized supporting children's nutrition initiatives in North America. Fry's experience in large-scale operations and partnerships makes him well positioned to accelerate GENYOUth's impact in providing equitable access to nutritious meals for all children.

"As a proud father of two, I believe every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed -- and sometimes that means providing a helping hand. Subway and GENYOUth share a strong commitment to creating meaningful impact by ensuring children have greater access to nutritious and fresh meals. I am honored to join the GENYOUth Board of Directors and look forward to working closely with my fellow Board members to provide children with the nourishment and support they need to become tomorrow's leaders," said Fry.

Nancy Dalton, Director of Amazon Access, shares a similar passion for fostering equitable access to quality and convenient food. With her extensive background in government relations, social impact and community outreach, Dalton has championed Amazon's initiatives that address food insecurity and promote nutrition education. Her keen insights and lived experiences will be instrumental in expanding GENYOUth's outreach and impact in underserved communities.

"Food insecurity is deeply personal to me," said Dalton. "Growing up, my mother relied on government assistance programs to put food on the table, and that experience shaped my belief that access to nutritious food should never depend on where you live. As a passionate advocate for children's health and well-being, I am committed to ensuring that all kids have access to the healthy meals they need to thrive — especially in schools, where nourishment plays a critical role in their ability to learn and grow. I'm excited to collaborate with GENYOUth and its esteemed Board to make this vision a reality for every child."

"It is my privilege to welcome Douglas Fry and Nancy Dalton to the GENYOUth Board of Directors," said Barbara O'Brien, Chair of the GENYOUth Board and President & CEO, Dairy Management, Inc. "With the support of America's dairy farmers, GENYOUth is leading the charge in addressing the critical issues of nutrition insecurity and physical inactivity that affect our children. Their commitment to nourishing the next generation is vital to our nation's future. I look forward to collaborating with Douglas, Nancy, and our esteemed Board members to enhance the health and well-being of America's youth, and to ensure that schools are equipped with the resources and tools needed to support every child in being well-nourished, physically active, and ready to succeed."

GENYOUth's Board of Directors includes chairman Barbara O'Brien, President & CEO, Dairy Management, Inc.; Ann Marie Krautheim, M.A., R.D., L.D., CEO, GENYOUth; Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner; Chelsey Antony, Senior Business Counsel, NFL Players Association; James "JB" Brown, Host of "The NFL Today" on CBS and a CBS News Special Correspondent; David Bersoff, Head of Research, Edelman Trust Institute; Audrey Donahoe, Chair, National Dairy Council; Carla Hall, Chef, Author, and Television Personality; Anna Isaacson, Senior Vice President for Social Responsibility, NFL; Joe Jordan, President, U.S. and Global Services, Domino's; Donna S. Martin, EdS, RDN, SNS, Leading School Nutrition Authority and Past President, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics; Steve Nelson, President, Aetna®; DJ Paoni, Chief Executive Officer, Certinia; Kyle Rudolph, Co-Founder, Alltroo; Dr. David Satcher, Emeritus, 16th U.S. Surgeon General; and Dr. Selwyn Vickers, President and CEO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping school children thrive by living well-nourished and physically active lives. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. Founded by America's dairy farmers and the NFL, GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to ensure all children are nourished and active to be their best selves. With a commitment to end student hunger, GENYOUth provides nutrition grants to increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience that raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity to support the organization's commitment to end student hunger. To learn more and support GENYOUth visit www.GENYOUthnow.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

