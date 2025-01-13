LEVALLOIS PERRET, France, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS is pleased to announce that the SBTi has approved its near-term science-based emission reduction target.

The SBTi approval acknowledges GEODIS' commitment to addressing climate change and confirms that the Group's strategy aligns with the 2015 Paris Agreement, seeking to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C by the end of this century.

GEODIS’ Climate Commitments Validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)

On scope 1 & 2, GEODIS has committed, from a 2022 base year, to: An absolute reduction of 42% greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) related to energy consumption by 2030.

On scope 3, GEODIS has four near-term targets within the same timeframe (2022-2030): An absolute reduction of GHG emissions from fuel and energy related activities not included in scope 1 & 2 of 25%. An intensity reduction objective of 25% GHG emissions per tkm from subcontracted container shipping, road 1 and rail operations, covering upstream transportation and distribution. A further absolute reduction of scope 3 GHG emissions from upstream transportation and distribution of 25% (air transportation). And finally, an absolute reduction of 42% GHG emissions for the use of sold products 2 .



These objectives frame the Group's comprehensive strategy to drive decarbonization across all business areas and regions. The Group's expertise, strategic partnerships, innovation and commitment to continuous improvement are key enablers of this strategy, which focuses on achieving measurable progress in reducing emissions.

"In receiving this validation from the SBTi, we reinforce our determination to contribute meaningfully to the fight against climate change," said Marie-Christine Lombard, CEO of GEODIS. "Sustainability is at the heart of our long-term strategy, and we believe that our social and environmental commitment will benefit not only our operations but also the customers, partners and communities we serve."

The company has mapped out clear decarbonization pathways for each line of business, with a special focus on transitioning its own fleet to alternative energy sources and selecting partners acting in the same direction. This means speeding up the ramp-up of electric technology, bio-sourced fuels and building the necessary infrastructure to support these changes.

"In addition to transforming our own fleet, we are committed to reducing emissions across all forms of transport in our operations," said Virginie Delcroix, Executive Vice President of Sustainability at GEODIS. "By using the best transport mode combination, increasing the use of sustainable marine and aviation fuels, and by optimizing the efficiency of all transport resources, we support our customers in meeting their own climate goals. We are proud to have our targets validated by the SBTi. This important milestone reflects our leadership and commitment in this critical transition."

GEODIS' climate action extends beyond fleet decarbonization. It includes an ambitious plan to reduce carbon emissions at company sites by 2030, targeting a 40% improvement in energy efficiency and ensuring that at least 90% of energy used comes from low-carbon sources. All new site projects incorporate stringent environmental criteria.

To ensure the long-term success of these initiatives, GEODIS leverages digital tools for optimizing routing, loading and energy efficiency, and continuously drives awareness campaigns to empower its teams with climate knowledge. The company's leadership team is directly involved with climate-related criteria already integrated into senior executives' variable compensation. Environmental factors are also considered in key decision-making processes, such as investments and acquisitions. Through these measures, the Group demonstrates its commitment to addressing climate change and contributing to international efforts to reduce global emissions.

1 Heavy freight trucks, medium freight trucks.

2 Which for GEODIS is currently limited to sold fossil fuels.

