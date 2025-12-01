LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS has signed a strategic interline agreement with Atlas Air and mas, to significantly expand its air freight network across South America. This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of the three partners to strengthen connectivity and provide reliable, efficient logistics solutions across the region.

GEODIS Expands Its South American Network Through Interline Agreement with Atlas Air and mas

As part of this agreement, GEODIS will further strengthen its air freight network in Colombia, Brazil, Panama, Chile and Costa Rica. The partnership increases the company's ability to offer direct connections from the Asian Pacific region like Hong Kong via Mexico, expanding freighter capacity, reliability and reach for customers. This expansion is expected to particularly support growth in Brazil, a key market in South America.

By leveraging the interline agreement, GEODIS, Atlas Air and mas will ensure seamless operational integration. The collaboration allows efficient cargo transfers between flights operated by the three partners, providing customers with smoother, faster and more reliable delivery options.

Henri Le Gouis, Executive Vice President, Global Freight Forwarding, commented:

"Airfreight demand in and out of Central and South America has grown by more than 30% over the last 12 months. This interline agreement reinforces our commitment to providing customers with a broader, more reliable network and increased capacity. At GEODIS, we continue to anticipate market needs and invest in solutions that deliver resilience, efficiency, and value across the global supply chain."

"We are pleased to join GEODIS and mas in this strategic interline agreement that strengthens air freight connectivity across South America. As GEODIS expands its network in this growing market, Atlas Air is proud to contribute our expertise and capacity to deliver seamless transfers and reliable service between Asia and South America, supporting the growing needs of cross-border supply chains," said Richard Broekman, Chief Commercial Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide.

"This agreement highlights the value of collaboration. Together with GEODIS and Atlas Air, we are creating a stronger, more connected air freight network from Asia, delivering greater flexibility and reliability for our customers," Said Robert Van De Weg, CEO of mas.

The success of this initiative marks a key step in GEODIS' long-term investment in South America, highlighting the Group's strategic vision and ability to develop innovative solutions tailored to customer needs. Building on this partnership, GEODIS will continue to expand its network and enhance operational excellence throughout the region.

