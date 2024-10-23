BOGOTA, Colombia, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics provider, today announced it has been awarded the prestigious Platinum accreditation by international certification organization "Investors in People" (IIP) for its unwavering commitment to developing, supporting and empowering its workforce in Colombia. This recognition is attained by only 7% of organizations worldwide, underscoring GEODIS' excellence in human resource management and workplace culture. The achievement marks GEODIS as the first company to receive IIP Platinum accreditation in the Latin America region.

GEODIS in Colombia Achieves “Investors in People” Platinum Accreditation

This high-level accreditation from IIP, a global standard for sustainable corporate and personnel development success, was granted following rigorous third-party auditing. GEODIS in Colombia was assessed against IIP's "We invest in people" framework, which measures company performance in nine key areas crucial to leadership, employee support and continuous improvement. Through comprehensive surveys, interviews and on-site observations, GEODIS demonstrated exceptional standards in all nine categories to secure Platinum status, which is the highest level achievable from IIP.

"This accolade is more than just a recognition; it is validation that our efforts to place people at the center of our actions are successful," said Carlos Palacios, Managing Director of GEODIS in Colombia. "We take great pride in prioritizing employee development and satisfaction to foster a work culture that allows our teammates to not only grow, but thrive. Investing in our team members is the cornerstone of our ability to offer a better way to deliver for our customers."

GEODIS in Colombia's IIP journey began in 2023 when it initially achieved the organization's Gold accreditation. This milestone provided a foundation to build to even higher standards, with GEODIS aiming for the Platinum certification in the region due to its leadership and commitment to excellence. To achieve Platinum status, GEODIS emphasized empowerment, self-management and structured work environments to continue building a dynamic atmosphere for team members.

Central to achieving this Platinum status were specific employee development initiatives, demonstrating GEODIS' focus on continuous improvement and adaptability. These initiatives prioritized career growth, training and a culture of leadership shared across all levels. The recognition also highlights GEODIS' ongoing commitment to advancing its IIP certification across its global operations. Most recently, in 2023, GEODIS' operations in Bangladesh received the Platinum accreditation as well as Gold status in Thailand.

"The IIP Platinum recognition not only acknowledges our leadership in people management in Latin America, but also celebrates our dedication to setting a new standard in corporate culture," said Palacios. "This recognition marks a milestone for GEODIS in Colombia and reflects our capacity to lead, innovate and shape the logistics sector in Latin America through world-class practices."

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and 53,000 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 5 in its sector across the world. In 2023, GEODIS generated €11.6 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lauren McKirgan

FINN Partners for GEODIS

Tel. +1 615-780-3361

[email protected]

SOURCE GEODIS