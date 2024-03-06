NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS, a leading global logistics provider, today announced the launch of its new multi-carrier parcel shipping solution. As e-Commerce continues to grow, GEODIS has introduced best-in-class software that is designed to reduce costs, improve on-time performance and optimize parcel shipments for GEODIS in Americas customers. With its new parcel shipping solution, GEODIS is now offering direct carrier connections to customers to reduce manual uploads of rates and surcharges to optimize e-Commerce fulfillment operations.

GEODIS Launches Multi-Carrier Parcel Shipping Solution to Optimize E-Commerce Fulfillment

In addition to facilitating direct contact with carriers in GEODIS' current network, this versatile software allows customers ranging from large enterprises to small companies to connect with an extensive range of additional regional and Latin American carriers to provide clients with an integrated parcel transportation strategy that spans worldwide. Through cloud-based technology, the new solution integrates with external warehouse management systems and popular e-Commerce platforms to streamline the fulfillment process according to each customer's unique specifications and preferences.

By integrating with many different carriers, the software allows for enhanced rate shopping and carrier selection capabilities. The platform can select carriers based on demand and undergo customized rate shopping based on each customer's specific needs. Ultimately, GEODIS' multi-carrier parcel shipping solution allows its clients to take advantage of a broader choice of shipping options. Customers can make data-informed choices by easily comparing shipping rates based on parcel size, destination and delivery timeline.

"As the e-Commerce landscape continues to evolve, GEODIS remains committed to delivering best-in-class, cutting-edge solutions that address the dynamic needs of our customers both inside and outside the four walls," said Pal Narayanan, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer at GEODIS in Americas. "This innovative platform emphasizes our dedication to advancing the industry as it pertains to providing a seamless and cost-effective parcel shipping experience for our customers and will empower them on their continued e-Commerce journeys."

GEODIS' new module enables customers to utilize parcel delivery services in a more effective way that is tailored to the unique needs of their business, offering a scalable solution capable of meeting the demands of large companies and small businesses alike. With a swift transaction response time within seconds, the software drives operational efficiency and customer satisfaction even when managing high delivery volumes.

GEODIS' multi-carrier parcel shipping solution is built on a cloud architecture. Once carriers are onboarded into the platform, they become available for all customers, which allows for faster implementation times. Combined with parcel tracking, the multi-carrier parcel solution allows GEODIS customers to gain visibility into shipments. Generated alerts enable GEODIS customers to proactively address events such as late or damaged shipments to meet customer expectations and maintain delivery KPIs.

GEODIS' new multi-carrier parcel shipping solution is now available for its contract logistics and transportation management customers in the Americas region.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 5 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

