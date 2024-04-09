Global leading transport and logistics provider GEODIS today announced the relaunch of its U.S. website to showcase how the company supports its clients by delivering goods in the region and across the world through innovative, sustainable and ethical logistics. As part of its recent global rebranding initiative, including the new tagline "A Better Way to Deliver," the revamped U.S. website builds upon the user experience to show current and prospective clients how GEODIS is a preferred growth partner across freight forwarding, warehousing and ground transportation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS' new U.S. website has been updated to reinforce the company's purpose and vision: To serve people by delivering their goods in the U.S. and around the world through innovative, sustainable and ethical logistics. New features of the website include clearer navigation with a strong focus on helping clients find the right logistics solutions that benefit their individual needs. In addition to showcasing GEODIS' end-to-end logistics solutions in a simplified manner, the new website features easy-to-navigate maps of its geographical service areas across the U.S. and educational materials, including blog posts, FAQs and resources that provide insight and expertise across many aspects of logistics. Ultimately, the new website allows for an improved user experience for customers.

GEODIS Relaunches U.S. Website to Highlight Delivery Solutions, Strength in Regional Marketplace

"In a constantly evolving marketplace, it was important our new U.S. website demonstrates how we help our clients scale and thrive as they expand and meet today's challenges head on," said Lou Lambremont, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at GEODIS in Americas. "In addition to more simply highlighting our comprehensive range of integrated logistics services, our new website showcases our industry-leading network of transport routes, warehouses, solutions and distribution across diverse marketplaces to make it easier for our clients to do business with us. Simply put, it shows how GEODIS provides a 'Better Way to Deliver' by focusing on serving people throughout the supply chain."

GEODIS' new website highlights its main service lines in the U.S., including:

Transport services such as road transport, multimodal transport, capacity solutions and more.

such as road transport, multimodal transport, capacity solutions and more. Freight solutions encompassing freight forwarding, customs, foreign trade and supply chain management.

encompassing freight forwarding, customs, foreign trade and supply chain management. Warehousing and value-added logistics including warehousing, customized services, fulfillment and reverse logistics.

including warehousing, customized services, fulfillment and reverse logistics. Industry-specific verticals and expertise across several marketplaces such as automotive, high tech, healthcare, fast-moving consumer goods, retail and others.

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and 53,000 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 5 in its sector across the world. In 2023, GEODIS generated €11.6 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

