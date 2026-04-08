Geoff Eliason Named a 2026 Colorado Titan 100 Recipient

CEO of SDR Ventures recognized among Colorado's most influential business leaders

DENVER, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli are pleased to announce Geoff Eliason, CEO/Principal of SDR Ventures, as a 2026 Colorado Titan 100 recipient. The honor places Eliason among an elite group of 100 CEOs and C-suite executives recognized for exceptional leadership, vision, and impact across Colorado's business community.

Geoff Eliason, CEO of SDR Ventures Titan 100 Colorado's Top 100 CEOs and C-Level Executives

Since taking the helm of SDR Ventures in 2021, Geoff Eliason has built the firm into one of Colorado's most respected M&A advisory practices for privately held, lower middle market businesses. What distinguishes Eliason is not simply a track record of successful transactions, it is his conviction that behind every deal is a business owner who has invested years, often decades, of their life into something they built. That belief shapes everything about how SDR Ventures operates.

"This year's Titans represent more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation. Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact."— Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO

Under Eliason's leadership, SDR Ventures has doubled its annual deal volume and grown revenue significantly. He has cultivated a national presence while deepening roots in Colorado by forging strategic partnerships with wealth management firms and expanding the firm's network of centers of influence to connect clients with the right resources at every stage of the transaction process. The result is a firm that punches well above its size, backed by a team and culture that reflect Eliason's people-first approach to business.

His entrepreneurial instincts and strategic acumen have allowed SDR Ventures to evolve with the market without losing the relationship-driven ethos that defines the firm. For Eliason, a great outcome isn't just a closed deal - it's a business owner who walks away feeling confident they made the right decision.

"This recognition is a reflection of the people around me - our clients, our team, and the partners who trust us to show up with integrity every time. What we do at SDR Ventures matters because the stakes are real for the people we serve. Being named a Colorado Titan 100 honoree is an honor I don't take lightly, and it only deepens my commitment to the work." — Geoff Eliason, CEO/Principal, SDR Ventures

Together, the 2026 Colorado Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $20 billion in annual revenue and employ over 266,000 people across the region and beyond, with over half of these companies exceeding $35 million in annual revenue. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book, profiled exclusively online, and honored at the annual awards ceremony on June 4th, 2026.

ABOUT SDR Ventures

SDR Ventures is a Denver-based investment bank serving lower-to-middle market business owners across North America. We specialize in sell-side advisory, buy-side representation, exit planning, capital raising, and strategic consulting for privately held companies. Our team works with founders and operators across industries, including manufacturing, distribution, business services, healthcare, technology, food and beverage, agribusiness, industrial, pets, consumer, and data center. The SDR Ventures approach of "Thinking Like Owners" helps businesses maximize their value.

For more information, please visit www.sdrventures.com

Media Contact:

Kristy Marshall

SDR Ventures

720-221-9220

[email protected]

SOURCE SDR Ventures