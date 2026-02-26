Scott Mitchell Named Managing Partner at SDR Ventures

Seasoned M&A Advisor and Longtime Principal Steps Into Expanded Leadership Role

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is proud to announce the promotion of Scott Mitchell to Managing Partner. A Principal of the firm and a respected leader within the organization, Scott embodies SDR's culture and unwavering commitment to serving entrepreneurs.

"It is an honor and a privilege to announce that Scott Mitchell has been named Managing Partner at SDR Ventures," said Geoff Eliason, CEO-Principal at SDR Ventures. "With Scott being named Principal of the firm, he embodies the culture at SDR and a relentless commitment to serving entrepreneurs. Scott is a humble, servant leader who lives out uncompromising integrity, advocating for the client over the transaction, teamwork and collaboration across all stakeholders and centers of influence, and grit that is just a way of life."

Over the past decade, Scott has built an outstanding reputation at SDR by advising founders and entrepreneurs through critical capital inflection points. His client-first philosophy and deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions have made him a trusted partner to business owners navigating some of the most important decisions of their professional lives.

As a significant stakeholder in SDR Ventures, Scott looks forward to building on the strong foundation of the last ten years and helping lead the firm into its next chapter of growth and impact.

"I am super excited to further my commitment to providing best-in-class M&A advisory services to founders and entrepreneurs," said Mitchell. "SDR's approach to putting the goals and needs of the founders and entrepreneurs who build great companies at the center of the M&A process is simple in concept but rare in practice."

Under the leadership of Scott Mitchell and Geoff Eliason, SDR Ventures is poised to continue expanding its reach and enhancing its holistic approach to supporting business owners as they navigate major M&A decisions. The firm remains dedicated to delivering strategic, founder-focused advisory services that prioritize long-term success over short-term transactions.

SDR Ventures continues to strengthen its position as a premier M&A advisory firm, committed to integrity, collaboration, and exceptional outcomes for entrepreneurs.

About SDR Ventures

SDR Ventures is a Denver-based boutique investment banking and M&A advisory firm. SDR helps business owners navigate strategic transactions, maximize enterprise value, and achieve successful outcomes through expert deal execution.

Learn more at: sdventures.com

