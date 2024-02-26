Geoff Seeley Joins PayPal as Chief Marketing Officer

Seeley brings over 25 years of global brand, digital, and performance marketing expertise to PayPal and its family of brands, including Venmo

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced Geoff Seeley has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), reporting to Diego Scotti, Executive Vice President (EVP) and General Manager (GM) of Consumer Group and Global Marketing & Communications. Seeley brings over 25 years in global brand, digital, and performance marketing while building teams to drive transformative marketing models. Seeley was most recently the Global CMO and Communications Officer at CashApp and Afterpay.

Seeley will be responsible for overseeing the Global Marketing team across PayPal's family of brands, including Venmo. At PayPal, Seeley will be focused on making sure the PayPal and Venmo value propositions are clear, compelling, and simple for customers. He will also focus on bringing new energy to the PayPal and Venmo brands by leveraging the company's innovative history, powerful product portfolio, and continuing to build on customer trust.

"Geoff has a rich and impressive background leading marketing teams and building brands across some of the biggest global companies," said Diego Scotti, EVP and GM, Consumer Group and Global Marketing & Communications, PayPal. "Geoff brings over 25 years of expertise in transforming global consumer and B2B brands by leveraging cutting-edge digital and performance marketing and building strong teams focused on enhancing brand awareness and engagement with customers."

Seeley previously worked on Airbnb's Homes business, where he had responsibilities across regional brand marketing, product marketing, global media, brand partnerships, marketing analytics, and research. Additionally, Seeley worked with Unilever as Global Communications Planning Director, where he helped established, legacy brands transform their marketing models and technology, upleveling the brand experience for customers.

Seeley assumes the role of Chief Marketing Officer effective today, February 26, 2024.

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

