TCS Blockchain and PayPal Drive Financial Innovation in Trucking & Transportation Industry

Digital asset settlement of freight invoices delivers savings, speed, and transparency

CASPER, Wyo., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Blockchain, a transportation trade finance provider, and PayPal USD are engaging to scale solutions for trucking and transportation companies (carriers). The collaboration will allow more carriers to settle freight invoices faster and cheaper, utilizing digital assets on blockchain rails.

For nearly half a century, carriers have been forced to sell freight invoices to factoring companies (financial intermediaries) to avoid 30-180 day pay terms – often surrendering 30% or more of their net revenues just to get paid. Together, a leader in transportation trade finance and a leader in digital payments and digital assets, TCS Blockchain and PayPal USD are solving the cash flow challenges in North American supply chains.

TCS Blockchain settled the world's first freight invoice on-chain in 2022 and has now utilized nearly 30,000,000 TCS Tokens in B2B settlement. TCS provides same-day funding, in non-exclusive agreements, with no reserve fees, up to 90% cheaper than traditional invoice factoring.

"If we were designing B2B payments from scratch, we wouldn't accept months‑long settlement and layers of fees. We'd expect speed, transparency, and 24/7 availability," said May Zabaneh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Crypto at PayPal. "The engagement with TCS Blockchain demonstrates how on‑chain settlement can upgrade legacy payment flows in cash‑critical industries, proving that digital assets can drive real economic activity."

"TCS is on pace for over one-billion in annual freight invoice flows in 2026. Those flows will first move through TCS Token – on the INX-Republic exchange – and then through the PYUSD stablecoin," advised Todd Ziegler, TCS Blockchain CEO. "With PayPal USD, TCS can offer even greater savings on invoice settlement to carriers, and the best fuel card on the market. The engagement is a tremendous win for truckers, freight brokerages, and at-scale carriers."

Blockchain and digital assets are already driving value in the $3 trillion-dollar industry:

Up to 90% cheaper than traditional invoice factoring Speed: TCS supports same day settlement, 365 days per year, no banking rails needed

TCS supports same day settlement, 365 days per year, no banking rails needed Transparency: Public and immutable transaction data, able to be viewed by all parties

Transportation carriers can utilize TCS solutions with ease. After onboarding with TCS, carriers setup a account at INX-Republic, permitting the settlement of invoices by seamlessly converting TCS Tokens for U.S. Dollars with just a few clicks. The PYUSD stablecoin will serve as the back-end settlement currency for all related flows.

About TCS Blockchain

TCS Blockchain settled the World's first freight invoice on-chain, and now offers the best user experience in the $3T+ North American transportation Industry. TCS supports truckers, brokers, and at-scale carriers – and benefits consumers and households – by disintermediating factoring incumbents and mitigating financial waste in supply chains.

About PayPal USD (PYUSD)

PayPal USD is issued by Paxos Trust Company, N.A., a fully-chartered trust company regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Reserves for PayPal USD are fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries and similar cash equivalents, and PayPal USD can be bought or sold through PayPal and Venmo at a rate of $1.00 per PayPal USD.

PayPal, Inc. (NMLS ID #: 910457) is licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

About Republic

Headquartered in New York City, Republic is a global financial firm operating a network of retail-focused investment platforms and an enterprise digital advisory arm. With a deep track record of legal and technical innovation, Republic is known for providing access to new asset classes to investors of all types. Backed by Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, HOF Capital, AngelList and other leading institutions, Republic boasts a global portfolio of over 2,000 companies and a community of nearly three million members in over 150 countries. More than $3 billion has been deployed through investment platforms, funds, and firms within the Republic family of companies with operations established in the US, the UK, EU, the UAE and South Korea.

