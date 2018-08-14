Geoffrey Gold of Ervin Cohen & Jessup Selected for LABJ's Top Litigators List

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Business Journal has named Ervin Cohen & Jessup Partner Geoffrey M. Gold one of California's top litigators.

"This honor reflects the high standard of excellence that the firm's attorneys provide to our clients," said ECJ Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton. "The Business Journal only chooses a select few for this honor, but with his stratospheric level of success, we're not surprised that Geoff made the cut."

"Clients appreciate his ability and track record in obtaining significant arbitration awards, favorable mediation results and settlements, grants of summary judgment and trial victories," the Business Journal wrote.

"For one recent matter, in a 45-day bench trial, Gold won a multi-million dollar judgment arising from a limited partnership dispute against Pacific Medical Plaza Ltd. Partnership in a financial elder abuse and derivative lawsuit," the Business Journal reported. "Gold also successfully negotiated the resolution of a highly complex lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles and Kaiser Permanente, and just recently filed an eight-figure lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles."

Gold frequently acts as outside general counsel for small business clients and special counsel for large companies. He has particular expertise in working with developing businesses and assisting individual and corporate clients with their everyday legal affairs. Gold has substantial experience negotiating, documenting and closing difficult real estate transactions and counseling clients on how not only to win, but to avoid litigation.

Gold, a Washington, D.C. native who is married with three sons, is a member of the Executive Board of Directors of Bet Tzedek and is active in a variety of professional, charitable and community associations. He maintains an AV® Preeminent™ Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, and has been selected for inclusion in Southern California Super Lawyers each year since 2013.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; land use; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

