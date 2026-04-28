Geoforce AssetLink Awarded Multi-Year Rail Car In-Transit Visibility Contract by US Army Transportation Command, Accelerating IoT Leadership in the Rail Sector

Department of War rail car monitoring award and new commercial rail partnerships underscore growing demand for rail industry remote monitoring solutions

PLANO, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoforce, a global leader in rugged asset intelligence solutions for physically demanding industries, today announced it has been awarded the U.S. Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS) Rail Car In-Transit Visibility (ITV) contract via its wholly owned AssetLink Global subsidiary. The competitive multi-year contract, which began deployment in December 2025, provides tracking and remote monitoring for Department of War-owned rail cars using advanced capabilities including load and impact detection sensors.

Geoforce's and AssetLink's rail car monitoring technologies have also recently been deployed by one of North America's largest railcar manufacturing, leasing, and management companies and by a major global industrial minerals company, using a variety of trackers, impact monitors, temperature, door entry, and other sensors. The Department of War rail car contract — awarded through the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), now the U.S. Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS) — adds to growing momentum in the rail sector. Together, these deployments position Geoforce to serve a larger share of the rail market through its unique combination of secure hardened communications, intelligent sensor integration, and defense-grade reliability.

The award follows Geoforce's acquisition of AssetLink Global, a pioneer in secure satellite- and cellular-enabled asset tracking and sensor integration. The combined entity brings together Geoforce's cloud-based software platform and industrial-grade hardware with AssetLink's deep expertise in sensor applications and satellite communications — creating one of the most comprehensive IoT solutions available for field-centric industries including rail, defense, maritime, cold chain, and oil and gas.

"Being awarded the ARTRANS Rail Car In-Transit Visibility contract is a strong validation of our increasing focus on the rail sector," said James MacLean III, Chief Executive Officer of Geoforce. "As we integrate AssetLink's secure communications and sensor expertise with Geoforce's industrial platform, we are delivering solutions that meet the highest standards of security and reliability — exactly what defense and rail customers require."

"AssetLink Global has supported military and defense operations for years, and this contract reflects the trust our customers place in our team and our technology," said David J. Goldstein, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Geoforce AssetLink. "Our unification with Geoforce is still relatively new, but it is already delivering results — combining AssetLink's hardware and sensor capabilities with Geoforce's expertise in rugged industrial markets to provide greater value across all of the industries we serve."

About Geoforce AssetLink

Geoforce combines a cloud-based software platform with ruggedized GPS tracking devices to bring control to even the most remote field operations. The company serves the world's toughest industries — including oil and gas, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, rail, construction, mining, government and defense, and agriculture. Today, more than 2,000 customers track over 300,000 assets in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Geoforce operates a research and development office in Bozeman, Montana, and sales and support offices throughout the U.S. and in Brazil, Australia, and Canada. For more information, visit geoforce.com.

AssetLink Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geoforce, is a trusted provider of secure, satellite- and cellular-enabled asset tracking and sensor integration solutions with deep expertise in defense, maritime, oil and gas, and rail. By unlocking the flow of information from the edge, AssetLink helps organizations reduce risk, improve operational efficiency, and enable innovative solutions. For more information, visit assetlinkglobal.com.

SOURCE Geoforce