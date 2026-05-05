Geoforce Launches GT1c with AT&T Business, Transforming Industrial Markets with Affordable Rugged Cellular Asset Tracking

Cellular technology and a lower price point enable scalability across all classes of non-powered industrial assets, many of which have never been served before

Industry-first ultra-rugged cellular device integrates with Geoforce's robust asset intelligence platform

DALLAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoforce, the global leader in rugged asset tracking, is proud to announce the launch of the GT1c. The GT1c leverages cellular technology and has a more cost-effective, purpose-built design to enable rugged cellular equipment tracking at scale. The GT1c complements Geoforce's full range of satellite tracking devices.

The GT1c leverages cellular technology and has a more cost-effective, purpose-built design to enable rugged cellular equipment tracking at scale.

The first of its kind, GT1c is expected to quickly become the industry-leading, long-life cellular tracking device. It will operate on AT&T's network, which was purpose-built for the next era of IoT connectivity. The device's launch builds on a recently announced collaboration with AT&T Business, representing the first product outcome of the relationship and bringing carrier-supported industrial asset tracking to market.

"Geoforce took the same customer-centric approach we use in developing our satellite trackers to create a new ultra-rugged cellular market category with the launch of this first-of-its-kind cellular asset tracker - the GT1c," said James MacLean III, CEO of Geoforce. "It's fully encapsulated design, rugged reinforced bezel, and intrinsic safety certification ensures it can survive in hazardous, heavy-vibration environments and extreme temperature ranges, and it's priced so our customers can afford to track almost every asset class."

About the GT1c

The GT1c captures and feeds smart location updates into Geoforce's mobile-enabled asset intelligence platform, providing field operations and asset managers with unmatched visibility into the location, movement, and utilization of industrial assets and equipment. Other benefits include:

Industry-first rugged cellular tracker purpose-built for non-powered assets

Up to 10-year battery life delivering low total cost of ownership (TCO) and near-zero maintenance

Scalable deployment with low-cost hardware, cellular connectivity, and simple installation with reliable indoor/outdoor visibility

Engineered for extreme environments, intrinsically safe and Zone 0 certified for operation in explosive environments

MacLean continued, "The GT1c will enable our channel partners and resellers to capture market share and grow existing customer accounts by providing a solution to track more asset classes and improve operational efficiency."

Pilot Program

In a pilot program with Black Diamond Equipment Rental, the GT1c demonstrated that expanding tracking across mid-tier and small assets is both practical and operationally impactful. The heavy-duty equipment rental company expanded tracked inventory by 26% across smaller and mid-tier construction and oil and gas rental assets. The result was a significant reduction in operational friction and time savings expected to exceed 500 hours per year.

"Geoforce's new GT1c is a strong example of how AT&T's global cellular network enables the next generation of industrial IoT," said Cameron Coursey, VP of Connected Solutions at AT&T. "With the scale, reliability, and economics required for enterprise deployments, our network is purpose‑built to support solutions like the GT1c that help businesses track more assets, operate more efficiently, and unlock greater value across their operations."

The Global Asset-Tracking Market

The GT1c joins the Geoforce family of intrinsically safe, battery-powered GT-series devices, which set the standard for equipment location visibility and utilization. The technology and low cost of the GT1c make it ideal for asset-heavy industries, including:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Military & Defense

Industrial/Manufacturing

Waste Management

Equipment Rental

In a global asset-tracking market with a TAM of $30 billion, according to analysts, the GT1c and Geoforce have solved technical limitations in cellular tracking, and affordability is the outcome. Geoforce trackers set the standard for satellite and cellular equipment location tracking and provide visibility and utilization monitoring, even in the world's harshest environments and most remote locations, at a price point that makes tracking all asset classes feasible.

By combining Geoforce's most rugged asset intelligence platform with AT&T's global IoT connectivity, the GT1c expands what's possible for enterprises looking to track, manage, and protect industrial assets at scale.

About Geoforce

With more than 300,000 assets tracked across 110 countries by more than 1,700 customers, Geoforce continues to expand its footprint in the $30 billion global asset intelligence market by continuously advancing GPS tracking solutions for industrial equipment. The company's asset tracking platform for distributed, non-powered equipment brings control to the most challenging field operations. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Geoforce has an R&D facility in Bozeman, Montana, and sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Brazil, Australia, and Canada. For more information, visit https://geoforce.com

SOURCE Geoforce