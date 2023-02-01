Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market is Projected To Reach A Revised Size of USD 4106.2 Million By 2028, Growing At A CAGR of 5.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, INDIA, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Segment by Type - Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LIDAR), Software, by Application - Oil And Gas, Construction, Mining, Transport, Public Utilities, Other. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 - 2029. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Geographic Reference Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Geographic Information Systems estimated at USD 2979.7 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4106.2 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

The Major Factor Driving The Growth Of The Geographic Information System Market

The increase is mostly related to rising investments, the proliferation of spatial data availability and cloud technologies, and the escalating demand for such solutions in the transportation sector.

The rising need for natural disaster forecasts, together with the widespread use of mobile devices and the widespread adoption of GIS for video games, will have a beneficial impact on the Geographic Information System Market growth rate.

Additionally, during the projection period, the rise of the global Geographic Information System Market would be accelerated by the rising population and pace of urbanization.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-35O5923/global-geographic-information-system-gis

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET

Numerous Internet-based and wireless GIS-T applications have been developed as a result of the Internet's and wireless communications' rapid development, with driving directions being the most popular commercial application. GPS navigation systems are primarily found as integrated applications in smartphones, but they are also available as built-in components in vehicles and portable devices. These gadgets can deliver location-based services and real-time traffic information when combined with wireless communications (LBS). Another recent development is the rise in GIS-T applications in the private sector, notably those related to logistics. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Geographic Information System Market.

It would be crucial for a smart city to deploy GIS systems for land use management to monitor zoning and associated information on structures and occupancy. For the purpose of smart city administration and planning, GIS offers precise, organized, and trustworthy information. As GIS easily integrates with building information modeling, it is utilized more frequently in the creation of smart infrastructure planning and green buildings (BIM). Smart city development uses GIS in a variety of contexts, including smart urban planning, smart utilities, and smart public works. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Geographic Information System Market.

The ability of GIS to evaluate numerous data layers or variables is where its true value lies. In order to help with crop management, site suitability, drainage planning, and risk prevention from flood, drought, erosion, and disease, more advanced spatial analyses for agriculture may compare factors like soil type, wind direction, rainfall amount, slope, aspect, terrain, or elevation. A farmer can use GIS to maximize agricultural production, monitor the health of individual crops, and adjust to changing environmental conditions. This is expected to further fuel the growth of the Geographic Information System Market.

GIS technology is being utilized more and more to analyze and visualize space over time in addition to spatial geographic data. 2D, 3D, and temporal change data are all included in 4D GIS data. To produce 4D data, an integrated database with real-time monitoring is necessary. To integrate, organize, and analyze both spatial and nonspatial data gathered from multiple data sources, 4D GIS is employed. In places where 4D GIS is required for predicting dimensions over time, it is becoming more and more common. For instance, infrastructure monitoring must determine where and when vulnerabilities in infrastructure might occur. This in turn increases the growth of the Geographic Information System Market.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-35O5923/Global_Geographic_Information_System_GIS_Market

GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The highest CAGR is anticipated for the Asia Pacific area during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific GIS market is expanding quickly. The market for sector-specific GIS solutions is driven by massive infrastructure expansions in developing nations like China and India.

Inquire For Customization : https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-35O5923/Global_Geographic_Information_System_GIS_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-35O5923/Global_Geographic_Information_System_GIS_Market

Key players

Hexagon

Topcon

Trimble

Autodesk

Environmental Systems Research Institute

Bentley Systems

Caliper Inc

Computer Aided Development

Pitney Bowes

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument

Macdonald, Dettwiler And Associates

General Electric

Inquire For Chapter Cost : https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-35O5923/Global_Geographic_Information_System_GIS_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-35O5923&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Geographic Information System GIS Software Market size is projected to reach USD 3794.9 million by 2028, from USD 2530.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2028.

- Geographic Information System GIS Tools Market size is projected to reach USD 4106.2 million by 2028, from USD 2809 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2028.

- Traffic Geographic Information System Market

- Geographic Information System Analytics Market was valued at USD 2979.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 4131.9 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Geographic Information Systems Platform Sales Market size is estimated to be worth USD 2809 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2809 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the review period.

- GIS in Telecom Sector Market size is projected to reach USD 1856.1 million by 2028, from USD 923.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2022-2028.

- Cloud GIS Sales Market

- Remote Sensing Software Market

- GIS Substations Market was valued at USD 29030 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 38850 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Mobile GIS Market size is projected to reach USD 886 million by 2028, from USD 528.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2028.

- 4D Geographic Information System GIS Market

- GIS in Transportation Market

- The global big data and business analytics market size was valued at USD 198.08 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 684.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global logistics market size is valued at USD 7641.20 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 12975.64 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Freight Forwarding market size is about 186 billion USD in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast years till 2028.

- The global Digital Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 22170 million by 2028, from USD 10230 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2028.

- The global Logistics Automation market size is projected to reach USD 105610 million by 2028, from USD 56800 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2028.

- The global Last Mile Delivery market size is estimated to be worth USD 42860 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 75510 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.9% during the review period.

- The global freight brokerage market size is projected to reach USD 77770 million by 2027 from USD 54270 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global Drone Logistics and Transportation market size is projected to reach USD 12180 million by 2028, from USD 5752.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028.

- The global express delivery market size was valued at USD 262.86 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 484.38 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Drones market size was USD 4350.27 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 5437 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.94% during 2021-2027.

- The global e-commerce logistics market was valued at USD 235.70 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1,901.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030.

- Air Cargo Containers market size is estimated to be worth USD 256.5 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 323.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.

- The global Contract Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 242510 million by 2027, from USD 180100 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Shipping Software market size is projected to reach USD 2845.2 million by 2027, from USD 1675.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global IoT Fleet Management Market size is projected to reach USD 26410 million by 2027, from USD 6955.7 million in 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global pallet pooling market size is projected to reach USD 12480 million by 2027, from USD 8479.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

- Drone Package Delivery market size will be USD 241.53 Million and it is expected to reach USD 3694.38 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 57.55% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Drone Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 2931.6 million by 2028, from USD 1070.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2022-2028.

- Anti-Drone market size is estimated to be worth USD 1323.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 5098.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.2% during the review period.

- The global Military Drone market size is estimated to be worth USD 11770 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 17270 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the review period.

- The global Air Cargo market size is projected to reach USD 111810 Million by 2027, from USD 82570 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Same-day Delivery market size is projected to reach USD 123050 million by 2027, from USD 11620 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The Latin America logistics market was valued at USD 542.40 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 784.60 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) market size is projected to reach USD 1163180 Million by 2027, from USD 832630 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global 3rd party logistics (3PL) market was valued at USD 1027.71 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1789.94 Billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

- The Global Warehouse Management Systems Market Size was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 10.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global FMCG market is projected to reach USD 15,361.8 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

- The global Business Travel Market size was valued at USD 695.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2001.1 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021-2028.

- The global Same-day Delivery market size is projected to reach USD 123050 million by 2027, from USD 11620 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global parcel delivery market size was USD 47 billion in 2021, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2028.

- The global Drop Shipping market size is projected to reach USD 621410 million by 2028, from USD 162550 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.7% during 2022-2028.

- The global dry bulk shipping market size is projected to grow from USD 35 billion in 2020 to USD 101 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16% from 2021 to 2027.

- The Global Warehouse Management Systems Market Size was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 10.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Click Here To See Related Reports on GIS Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Sitemap: https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports