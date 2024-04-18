GEOPARK ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER

BOGOTA, Colombia, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator, today announced the preliminary results of its tender offer to purchase its common shares, or the shares, at (i) prices specified by the tendering shareholders of not greater than U.S.$10.00 nor less than U.S.$9.00 per common share or (ii) at the purchase price determined in accordance with the tender offer. The tender offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 17, 2024.

Based on the preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the Depositary for the tender offer (the "Depositary"), a total of 4,444,044 common shares of GeoPark were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below a price of U.S.$10.00 per share, the maximum cash purchase price in the price range specified in the tender offer, including 932,417 shares that were tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, and in view of the preliminary results, GeoPark expects to accept for payment an aggregate of 4,444,044 shares at a purchase price of U.S.$10.00 per share. The shares expected to be repurchased represent approximately 8.01% of GeoPark's issued and outstanding common shares as of April 17, 2024.

The number of shares to be purchased and the purchase price per share are preliminary and also subject to change. The determination of the final number of shares to be purchased and the final purchase price per share is subject to confirmation by the Depositary of the proper delivery of all shares validly tendered and not withdrawn, including shares to be delivered in accordance with notices of guaranteed delivery within the settlement period. The actual number of shares validly tendered and not withdrawn and the final purchase price per share will be announced through an additional amendment following the completion of the confirmation process and the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period. Payment for the shares accepted for purchase will occur promptly thereafter. Payment for shares will be made in cash, without interest.

