George Bonser Joins Drata as VP of Sales in EMEA

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , a continuous security and compliance automation platform, today announced the appointment of George Bonser as VP of Sales for the EMEA region. Bonser brings over 20 years of experience in sales leadership and will work with Drata CRO Adam Aarons to continue building a best in class sales organisation and driving strategic growth in key international markets.

With a well respected reputation of introducing startups to Europe, Bonser most recently served as VP of Sales and General Manager of EMEA at OpsRamp. In addition, he led sales teams at Okta as the first employee in Europe, where the company scaled from less than $1 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) in EMEA to $30 million ARR and 100 employees in five years. Bonser also brings in sales experience from his time at Nimble Storage and Data Domain. His role at Drata will further expand the company's team and presence in EMEA in its efforts to make compliance effortless and accessible to organizations of all sizes.

"With an already fortified customer base, it's an incredible time to be joining Drata and fueling the company's impressive growth globally," said George Bonser. "I've personally experienced the impact that showing proof of a strong compliance program has in the sales cycle, and it's become absolutely vital for any company looking to scale or even as they mature, especially in areas where compliance is federally regulated."

"With thousands of customers in over 50 countries, we know there's a significant opportunity to increase Drata's global footprint," said Adam Markowitz, Drata Co-Founder and CEO. "Bringing George on to lead revenue in critical markets is pivotal to introducing Drata to new customers with varying compliance needs across the EMEA region."

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 14 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, GGV Capital, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

