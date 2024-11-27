GEORGE LUECKE TO CO-AUTHOR "STRUCTURED SETTLEMENTS AND PERIODIC PAYMENT JUDGEMENTS"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Insurance Group is pleased to announce that George Luecke is co-authoring "Structured Settlements and Periodic Payment Judgments", the structured settlement industry's authoritative treatise, nicknamed "the Book".

Release 76 of the Book, co-authored by original author Pat Hindert, Luecke and fellow new co-author and prominent tax attorney Matthew Meltzer, was distributed to subscribers last month by publisher Law Journal Press.

Independent Insurance Group Pres. George Luecke is co-authoring "Structured Settlements and Periodic Payment Judgments". Post this

Luecke is President and Chief Strategy Officer of Independent Insurance Group and Chief Operating Officer of Independent Life Insurance Company. He has been with Independent Life for over five years and, over the last three decades, has held various high impact roles at insurance companies across all sectors (including MetLife and Argo Group), investment banks (including Bank of America and Merrill Lynch) and a prominent law firm (Simpson Thacher & Bartlett).

George earned a J.D. with honors from Harvard Law School, holds Certified Structured Settlement Consultant and Registered Professional Liability Underwriter designations, and is a member of the New York State Bar.

"I am honored to be in the company of such esteemed co-authors," commented Luecke. "The structured settlement industry is fascinating, and I am proud to be able to serve its noble causes, not only through my work for Independent but as a contributor to this comprehensive publication. I look forward to helping enhance the Book to include interesting new topics in the future, such as expansion opportunities and innovation."

First published in 1986, the Book covers a comprehensive range of topics relevant to the industry including legal, regulatory, tax, risk, compliance, best practices, products and more. It is often used as a reference resource by experienced industry professionals, a training resource for new entrants, and an educational resource for certification programs.

Release 76 provides readers with the first of a two-part comprehensive update of Chapter 3 ("Financing Options for Structured Settlements and Periodic Payments"), one of the longest and most important chapters in the Book.

The Book is available in both hardcopy and online formats. The online version includes a search feature and download capability as well as link features to access individual book sections, appendices, footnotes, cases and statutes.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT GROUP AND INDEPENDENT LIFE

Independent Group is a forward-thinking enterprise whose complementary product and service companies improve outcomes for all structured settlement stakeholders. Independent Life, its carrier subsidiary, is dedicated to providing structured settlement solutions, including annuities, to serve the needs of injured parties, their families and advocates. With its unique profile and ambitious vision for the structured settlement industry, Independent Life is backed by prominent capital providers such as LKCM Headwater Investments and KKR's Kilter Finance. For more on what makes Independent Life different, visit www.independent.life.

MEDIA CONTACT :

Vicky Riley

Riley Communications

214.680-1712

[email protected]

SOURCE Independent Insurance Group LLC