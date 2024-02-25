George Michael Takes Centre Stage on Royal Mint Collectable Coin

The Royal Mint is paying tribute to singer-songwriter George Michael on an official UK coin.

Forming part of the Music Legends series, the coin pays tribute to Michael's iconic second solo hit single - "Faith".

Officially approved by George Michael's estate, the collectable coin will be available to purchase from The Royal Mint's website at 9am 26 February.

LLANTRISANT, Wales, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- George Michael fans can today (Monday 26th February) own a timeless piece of music history, as The Royal Mint unveils a new collectable coin celebrating the British singer-songwriter.

In a fitting tribute, the coin features Michael's signature look and music from his debut solo album, and second single, "Faith". The coin is the latest in The Royal Mint's Music Legends series, following the likes of David Bowie, Elton John and Queen.

3 George Michael coins on record with sleeve

Designed by artist and sculptor Sandra Deiana, the new collectable coin portrays the famous headshot of Michael wearing his trademark sunglasses and an engraving of the refrain of "Faith". The colours black and red feature on a selection of the collectables, which were used prominently throughout his career.

The coin has been officially approved by George Michael's estate and follows celebrations of WHAM!'s "Last Christmas" reaching number one in the UK charts 39 years after its initial release.

Sandra Deiana, designer of the George Michael coin said. "From the beginning of the project, I was clear about certain elements that I wanted to incorporate into the design. I wanted a detailed portrait that captured his charismatic expression – I was particularly thinking of his iconic sunglasses. It's amazing to be able to pay tribute to his music and what you see in the design is truly a piece of George Michael's song."

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint said: "From his debut with WHAM! to becoming one of the bestselling solo musicians of all time, George Michael is a global superstar whose work has inspired and influenced generations with his music and his unique style. Loved by millions of fans worldwide, we are delighted to be introducing an official UK coin celebrating his life and legacy."

George Michael Entertainment said, 'On behalf of George Michael, we are deeply honoured that the Royal Mint is paying tribute to him by creating a series of beautifully crafted coins. He would have been enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way.'

Singer, Songwriter, Producer, Philanthropist and Creative Icon, George Michael is considered one of the most influential recording artists of all time. He rose to fame in the 1980's as a member of the duo WHAM! selling over 30 million records. He later embarked on a solo career and sold over 125 million records worldwide and is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart eight times in the US and hitting the No.1 spot on the UK singles charts seven times as a solo artist and redefining pop music in the process.

The George Michael collectable coin is available as limited-edition precious metal proof finishes, Brilliant Uncirculated and colour versions. To view the full collection, visit The Royal Mint's website.

SOURCE The Royal Mint