George Remus® Bourbon to Release Repeal Reserve Series II in November 2018

Named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," Remus Repeal Reserve is an annual series from George Remus® Bourbon, crafted at MGP's historic, 170-year-old distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Made in a signature high-rye style, the medley changes each year allowing the distillery team to experiment with their various mash bills and cask-aged reserves. Remus Repeal Reserve Series II is a limited release that showcases a medley of two mash bills from 2007/2008. It is comprised of 15%, 2007 Bourbon (21% Rye); 50%, 2008 Bourbon (21% Rye); 10%, 2007 Bourbon (36% Rye); and 25%, 2008 Bourbon (36% Rye). The complex aroma shows maple with vanilla, caramel, toasted oak and bold spice, with a harmonious palate of sweet vanilla, caramelized brown spice, vanilla, smoke and maple on the finish.

"The launch of Remus Repeal Reserve Series I exceeded our expectations last December," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP Ingredients. "The development of a limited release that allows our distillery team to present an experimental, complex blend from the best of our bourbon barrels each year has been a rare opportunity. We're continuing to push the limits with this year's edition. Series II presents an even bolder high-rye profile but builds on our theme of weaving multiple bourbons into a beautifully smooth style for the ultimate in sipping pleasure."

First released in December 2017 on national Prohibition Repeal Day, Remus Repeal Reserve Series I received the prestigious North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition 2018 Best of Show award and was named the Chairman's Trophy winner by Paul Pacult's Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

Remus Repeal Reserve Series II retails for a suggested $84.99 per 750-ml bottle and will be available in limited quantities as of November 13, 2018. It is bottled at 100 proof/50% ABV. For more information, including samples and upcoming events, please contact Helen Gregory, helen@gregoryvine.com, or Amanda Davis, amanda@gregoryvine.com.

George Remus, a bourbon brand named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," is made by MGP Ingredients at their historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of bourbon whiskies, aged over four years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $44.99 per 750-ml bottle). Remus Repeal Reserve Series II is crafted from 2007/2008 reserve bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $84.99 per 750-ml bottle). George Remus is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin. Connect with us: GeorgeRemus.com, Twitter (@GeorgeRemus), Facebook and Instagram (@GeorgeRemusBourbon). G. Remus Distilling Co., Lawrenceburg, IN, 50% ALC/VOL. Be Legendary. Sip Responsibly.

