George Rifford Introduced as Director of Quality & Reverse Logistics at Quality One Wireless

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution, fulfillment, product aggregation, device engineering, and forward & reverse logistics that serves all major Tier 1 wireless carriers as well as many Tier 2 carriers and major MVNOs, is happy to announce the addition of George Rifford as its new Director of Quality & Reverse Logistics.

Bringing over 15 years of experience in the mobile industry leading quality and customer care for LG and Sprint, George Rifford has been introduced as the new Director of Quality & Reverse Logistics at Quality One Wireless.

Bringing over 15 years of experience in the mobile industry leading quality and customer care for LG and Sprint, Rifford's experience, knowledge, and passion for quality are an excellent fit for Quality One's rapidly expanding Reverse Logistics business unit, which boasts a team of certified technicians ready to service and repair many types of devices on behalf of carriers and OEMs. With the ability to perform Level 0 – Level 2 repairs, Quality One's technicians are capable of anything from resetting devices to factory default to repairs that are more aligned with triage support. All repair services are handled in house, and executed onsite at our warehouse facility in Orlando, Florida.

"We couldn't be happier to add a leader of George's caliber to our team," said Victor Anez, Quality One's Chief Operating Officer. "George has an incredible work ethic, and with his strong industry relationships with customers, suppliers and manufacturers, he will surely be an asset to our growing organization" continued Anez.

Rifford agreed, stating "The position that Quality One occupies in the wireless space is strategic and exciting, and I'm really honored to utilize my skills, talents and previous experience to truly solidify the organization's place as a leader in wireless reverse logistics."

ABOUT QUALITY ONE

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers, and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

Media Contact:

Mick Olinik

407.856.2669

[email protected]

SOURCE Quality One Wireless