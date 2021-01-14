George Slusser to Head New Real Estate M&A Advisory Division at WAV Group

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- George Slusser, one of the real estate industry's most experienced and well-known valuation experts, will join WAV Group to head its new Mergers and Acquisition Advisory Division, real estate's leading consulting and research firm announced today.

As the newest member of the WAV Group team, Slusser brings more than 35 years of experience, including personal participation in over 300 real estate brokerage mergers & acquisitions on both the acquiring and selling side including hundreds of brokerage company valuations.

George Slusser, one of the real estate industry's most experienced and well-known valuation experts, will join WAV Group to head its new Mergers and Acquisition Advisory Division.

"George literally wrote the book on real estate M&As," WAV Group Managing Partner Victor Lund said. Slusser authored the industry best-selling book, Acquiring Profit, which created the foundation for today's modern M&A industry for U.S. real estate brokerages. "We can honestly say that no one will offer brokers better M&A advice than WAV Group with George on board."

Lund explained that at Cendant, Slusser helped spearheaded the major acquisitions that made what is now Realogy, the world's largest real estate company. Slusser most recently was the former COO and Chief Growth Officer of SVN International (formerly Sperry Van Ness), and past President and COO of Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate. He also was a top executive at GMAC Home Services, ERA Franchise Systems, and Merrill Lynch Realty.

"No one has more experience helping real estate brokers navigate the challenges of preparing a succession plan and the right exit strategy than George," added Marilyn Wilson, WAV Group Managing Partner.

"WAV Group already assists organizations to increase the value of their companies with the services we provide in technology, recruiting, retention and organizational excellence. Once an acquisition is complete, WAV Group supports brokerages with overhauling branding strategies, technology and data services creating operational and organizational efficiencies. WAV Group Communications is there to help the newly formed organization communicate the vision and strengths of the new entity to expand the brand strength as well as helping to retain agents and clients by minimizing disruptions. With our new M&A division, we now provide an end-to-end service to help our clients maximize the growth and profitability of their businesses­­­," she added.

For Slusser, heading up the WAV Group's new M&A Advisory division allows him to "fill an unmet need for broker-owners."

"There's an absence of firms offering brokers comprehensive M&A advice," Slusser said. "In the next three years, we expect the record consolidation we have already seen in the real estate brokerage industry to continue. As the ownership in our industry continues to age, the transfer to the next generation is underway. Broker-owners want - and need - guidance. We specialize in helping them understand the value of their company, create succession planning, explore partnership structures, help them raise capital, and most importantly, provide strategic support for each of these processes. And with M&As, both the selling side and acquiring side benefits from independent representation."

At WAV Group, the M&A Advisory Division offers a comprehensive range of quality and affordable services for clients, delivering "unmatched expertise." Slusser will head a team that has participated in over 600 acquisitions and mergers with purchase prices totaling $1.1 billion. With a combined 55 years of M&A experience specific to the real estate industry, the Division can handle a wide range of deals, ranging from small mergers or partnership buy-outs to the largest, most complex industry transactions.

M&A Advisory services are available to real estate brokerage companies, both residential and commercial, property management firms, technology providers serving the real estate industry, and start-up or early-stage brokerage and service provider companies.

"Our experience in being owner/operators, as well as senior executives with multiple top brands, allows us to bring a unique perspective unmatched by other advisory services. Our practical knowledge allows us not only to help properly value your firm, but we deeply understand that the most important assets of your organization are your reputation and people," Slusser said.

About WAV Group

WAV Group is real estate's leading consulting and research firm, offering a depth of experience in technology, strategic planning, research, business development, Mergers & Acquisition and valuation advisory, content creation, public relations, sales, product development and marketing in the real estate industry. Clients include some of the largest MLSs in North America, international real estate franchise organizations, large independent brokerages, technology companies, and trade associations. WAV Group partners have been CEOs, executive team members, or founders of Fortune 100 and venture-funded corporations and approach each relationship with a clear understanding of the challenges that face each client's businesses today.

Media contacts:

Victor Lund (805) 709-6696

[email protected]

Marilyn Wilson (805) 748-9118

[email protected]

Kevin Hawkins (206) 866-1220

[email protected]

Related Images

george-slusser-joins-wav-group-to.jpg

George Slusser joins WAV Group to head new M&A Division

George Slusser, one of the real estate industry's most experienced and well-known valuation experts, will join WAV Group to head its new Mergers and Acquisition Advisory Division.

Related Links

WAV Group

SOURCE WAV Group