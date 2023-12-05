George Washington University Competition Law Center and Crowell & Moring Host Fifth Annual Antitrust and Tech Conference

Program To Focus on Biden Administration's Antitrust Agenda and Priorities

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- George Washington University Competition Law Center and Crowell & Moring LLP will host the Fifth Annual Antitrust and Tech Conference at George Washington University Law School on Dec. 12.

Chaired by GW Law professor William E. Kovacic, director, Competition Law Center, and Crowell senior of counsel Andrew I. Gavil, a professor at Howard University School of Law, the day-long program will focus on the Biden Administration's antitrust enforcement agenda to date and its prospects going forward. The conference will include a fireside chat on the proposed Merger Guidelines and other key enforcement topics, featuring Susan Athey, chief economist at the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Dept. of Justice, and Aviv Nevo, director of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Economics.

The event will take place from 1:30-6:00 p.m. EST, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at George Washington University Law School's Jacob Burns Moot Courtroom, 2000 H Street, NW, Washington, D.C.

Topics and speakers include:

Assessing the First Three Years: Agency Initiatives and Challenges

Moderator: Shawn R. Johnson

Nicolas D. Hill , PhD, partner at Bates and White Economic Consulting

Elinor Hoffman, chief, Antitrust Bureau at Office of New York Attorney General

John Newman, professor at Miami University School of Law

Looking Forward: What's Ahead for Antitrust in 2024?

Moderator: Jeane A. Thomas

David Lawrence , policy director at Antitrust Division of U.S. Department of Justice

Charlotte Slaiman, vice president at Public Knowledge

Joanna Tsai, co-head of Cornerstone Research merger investigations practice

Fireside Chat on the Proposed Merger Guidelines and Other Key Enforcement Topics

Moderators: William Kovacic , Andrew Gavil

Susan Athey, chief economist, Antitrust Division, Department of Justice

Aviv Nevo, director, Bureau of Economics, Federal Trade Commission

For more information about the event and to register to attend please visit the Fifth Annual Antitrust & Tech Conference page.

