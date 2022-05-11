George's Burger Stand and Timeless Vapes continue 'G's on Sunday' tradition

George's Burger Stand will host breakfast and Timeless will be onsite selling G's on Sunday merch including t-shirts, posters and a limited edition Porsche-themed flip case and battery combo, which stores Timeless cannabis vape cartridges discreetly.

Timeless will donate $2 of every merchandise sale to 'No Us Without You' , a local charity that provides food relief for disenfranchised families and hospitality workers in Los Angeles, in line with their company values of contributing to the community. To make a donation to 'No Us Without You' click here .

Starting Wednesday, May 11th, consumers and attendees ages 21 and up can use the promotional code 'LAZYSUNDAY25' to get 25% off their first Timeless order of cannabis vapes, and premium pre-rolled flower products for home delivery.

To register a Porsche 911 for G's on Sunday, click here .

SOURCE Timeless Refinery