Georgetown's School of Continuing Studies Launches Master's in Artificial Intelligence Management

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is projected to be worth over $1.8 trillion by 2030. With AI already transforming a vast range of industries, today's organizations need bold leaders who can not only drive AI innovation, but also harness its immense potential. To meet this critical need, Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies (SCS) is launching a new master's program: the Master of Professional Studies in Artificial Intelligence Management.

The interdisciplinary Master's in AI Management program bridges the gap between technical AI expertise and strategic business management. It is structured with two key focus areas: AI Strategy and Leadership, which is geared towards professionals seeking experience in managing AI-related projects; and AI Development and Integration, which is suited for those with existing programming background and technical expertise in AI. In a first for SCS, the AI Management program will also be offered in a one-year, accelerated full-time track, in addition to the standard part-time enrollment option.

"As we're seeing in real-time, AI is not just a technical tool, but a driver of business transformation. There is a rising demand for leaders who understand and can leverage AI for strategic advantages," says Kelly Otter, Ph.D., dean of the School. "Through this innovative program, students will be empowered with the holistic skills and knowledge to spark AI-centered innovation and integration in their organizations."

"I believe that Master's in Artificial Intelligence Management will fill a critical gap in the education landscape and produce talent and leaders that the industry is seeking to hire," comments Rachel Wortman Morris, Ph.D., managing director of the Future Skills Initiative for Microsoft.

The AI Management program will be available online, with plans for launching an on-campus modality in the future. Spanning AI, data science, ethics, business strategy, and leadership, the interdisciplinary program will appeal to mid- to senior-level professionals seeking to advance to AI-related roles, such as AI specialists, product managers, directors, ethicists, and solutions consultants.

True to SCS's Georgetown and Jesuit values, ethics comprise a core course. "With the proliferation of AI across industries–achieving decidedly mixed results–ethical considerations and responsible AI are imperative to know in business settings," adds Frederic Lemieux, Ph.D., faculty director and professor of the practice. "Students will be immersed in the ethical frameworks and decision-making models to navigate the complex ethical landscape and legal considerations inherent in the use of AI–ensuring responsible and sustainable AI solutions."

In addition to ethics, students in the AI Management program will be trained in other critical competencies, including but not limited to: developing adaptive and innovative AI strategies that enhance customer experiences and foster cross-functional collaboration; managing AI projects; and analyzing and integrating cultural nuances of human-AI interactions to design inclusive and diverse AI solutions.

With the launch of the Master's in AI Management program, SCS is committed to fostering the workforce of tomorrow through a world-class, values-based education unique to Georgetown. The School continues to pioneer new program offerings related to AI. This fall, SCS will offer two non-credit online certificates in Generative AI and in AI Governance and Compliance.

Applications for the Master's in Artificial Intelligence Management are now open, with classes beginning Fall 2025. For more information, prospective students can sign up for a virtual webinar on October 14, as well as a virtual sample class on November 14. To apply, visit the Master's in Artificial Intelligence Management website.

About the Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies

Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies offers graduate programs in professional and liberal studies, more than 30 professional certificate programs, custom and corporate training and education, summer school and special programs, as well as the University's only part-time bachelor's program. The School's innovative educational programming creates opportunities for students and professionals to connect with industry leaders through learning and service.

SOURCE Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies