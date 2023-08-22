Georgia Administrative Services, Inc. Selects Klear.ai's Platform to Enhance Claims Management and Data Analysis

News provided by

Klear.ai

22 Aug, 2023, 15:14 ET

CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klear.ai, a leading innovator in AI insurance software solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Georgia Administrative Services, Inc. (G.A.S.), a leader in third-party administration services for Georgia Workers' Compensation Insurance Programs. This collaboration involves the implementation of Klear.ai's Advanced Analytics platform and other supporting software enhancing G.A.S.'s highly regarded, personalized customer service and claims management, as well as other areas of service.

Continue Reading
Klear.ai, a top AI insurance software innovator, is excited to partner with Georgia Administrative Services, Inc. (G.A.S.), a leader in Georgia Workers' Compensation Insurance Programs. The collaboration integrates Klear.ai's Advanced Analytics and software, elevating G.A.S.'s customer service, claims management, and various services.
Klear.ai, a top AI insurance software innovator, is excited to partner with Georgia Administrative Services, Inc. (G.A.S.), a leader in Georgia Workers' Compensation Insurance Programs. The collaboration integrates Klear.ai's Advanced Analytics and software, elevating G.A.S.'s customer service, claims management, and various services.
Klear.ai offers a native AI-powered SaaS platform for Property & Casualty, Workers' Compensation, Risk Management, Policy, Analytics, and Auditing in the insurance sector. Their expertise ensures secure, efficient, and deployable solutions.
Klear.ai offers a native AI-powered SaaS platform for Property & Casualty, Workers' Compensation, Risk Management, Policy, Analytics, and Auditing in the insurance sector. Their expertise ensures secure, efficient, and deployable solutions.

Together, Klear.ai and Georgia Administrative Services aim to streamline processes, improve outcomes, and secure data analytics through intelligent, collaborative capabilities and automation. This partnership aligns perfectly with Klear.ai's commitment to efficiency and innovation, and G.A.S.'s focus on exceptional customer service and proactive cost control.

Amy Salmon, COO of Georgia Administrative Services Inc., shared her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "We are excited to partner with Klear.ai to enhance our claims management and data analysis capabilities. Their AI insurance software solutions far exceeded other analytic tools we reviewed in the marketplace and will enable us to provide deeper analytics to facilitate more efficient service, reduce the impact of injuries, and create cost-saving solutions for our clients."

Brijesh Kumar, CEO of Klear.ai, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are thrilled to work with G.A.S. and provide our secure, modern SaaS platform with native AI insurance software solutions. Our platform further enables G.A.S. to expand delivery of exceptional third-party administration services and innovative insurance management solutions."

The Klear.ai collaboration represents a key milestone in G.A.S.'s strong commitment to innovative, client-centric solutions. The implementation of Klear.ai's platform and supporting software will ensure G.A.S. continues to deliver exceptional service and customized claims and risk management solutions.

About Klear.ai:

Klear.ai offers a secure, modern SaaS platform with native AI insurance software solutions for Property & Casualty, Workers' Compensation Claims Administration, Risk Management, Policy Management, Analytics, and Auditing. The platform leverages extensive industry and technological expertise to provide efficient, deployable solutions.

About Georgia Administrative Services, Inc.:

Georgia Administrative Services, Inc. (G.A.S.) leads in offering third-party administration services to Georgia Workers' Compensation Insurance Programs. Renowned as a trusted name since 1995, G.A.S. specializes in innovative program development, claims management, underwriting, and in-house medical support. Their dedicated team ensures outstanding service, reflecting a commitment to client goals and one of the highest client retention records in the industry.

Press & Media Contact [Klear.ai]

Shivanshu Bansal

Phone: +1 (925)-640-7156
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.klearai.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/klearai
Youtube: https://youtu.be/vSCsvokQmg0

SOURCE Klear.ai

Also from this source

Klear.ai Tops Redhand's 2023 RMIS Report in Ability to Deliver and Places First in 6 out of 7 User Survey Result Categories for Unbundled Providers

Klear.ai Acquires the Inform Business of Cloud Software Group, Inc.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.