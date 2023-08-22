Georgia Administrative Services, Inc. Selects Klear.ai's Platform to Enhance Claims Management and Data Analysis

CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klear.ai, a leading innovator in AI insurance software solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Georgia Administrative Services, Inc. (G.A.S.), a leader in third-party administration services for Georgia Workers' Compensation Insurance Programs. This collaboration involves the implementation of Klear.ai's Advanced Analytics platform and other supporting software enhancing G.A.S.'s highly regarded, personalized customer service and claims management, as well as other areas of service.

Together, Klear.ai and Georgia Administrative Services aim to streamline processes, improve outcomes, and secure data analytics through intelligent, collaborative capabilities and automation. This partnership aligns perfectly with Klear.ai's commitment to efficiency and innovation, and G.A.S.'s focus on exceptional customer service and proactive cost control.

Amy Salmon, COO of Georgia Administrative Services Inc., shared her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "We are excited to partner with Klear.ai to enhance our claims management and data analysis capabilities. Their AI insurance software solutions far exceeded other analytic tools we reviewed in the marketplace and will enable us to provide deeper analytics to facilitate more efficient service, reduce the impact of injuries, and create cost-saving solutions for our clients."

Brijesh Kumar, CEO of Klear.ai, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are thrilled to work with G.A.S. and provide our secure, modern SaaS platform with native AI insurance software solutions. Our platform further enables G.A.S. to expand delivery of exceptional third-party administration services and innovative insurance management solutions."

The Klear.ai collaboration represents a key milestone in G.A.S.'s strong commitment to innovative, client-centric solutions. The implementation of Klear.ai's platform and supporting software will ensure G.A.S. continues to deliver exceptional service and customized claims and risk management solutions.

About Klear.ai:

Klear.ai offers a secure, modern SaaS platform with native AI insurance software solutions for Property & Casualty, Workers' Compensation Claims Administration, Risk Management, Policy Management, Analytics, and Auditing. The platform leverages extensive industry and technological expertise to provide efficient, deployable solutions.

About Georgia Administrative Services, Inc.:

Georgia Administrative Services, Inc. (G.A.S.) leads in offering third-party administration services to Georgia Workers' Compensation Insurance Programs. Renowned as a trusted name since 1995, G.A.S. specializes in innovative program development, claims management, underwriting, and in-house medical support. Their dedicated team ensures outstanding service, reflecting a commitment to client goals and one of the highest client retention records in the industry.

