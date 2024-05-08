Klear.ai Named as a RMIS Report Innovator Continuing Outstanding Performance in the RMIS and Claims Market
May 08, 2024, 08:26 ET
CYPRESS, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klear.ai, a leader in risk, claims, and analytics solutions, proudly announces its continued high ranking in the 2024 RMIS Report – for the second year in a row! Highlighting their continued innovation and leadership in the sector through significant technological advancements and customer-focused developments.
"Our recent advancements in GenAI and industry recognition underscore Klear.ai's commitment to providing practical and leading technology in risk and claims management," stated Brijesh Kumar, CEO of Klear.ai. "This dedication to innovation, combined with our comprehensive approach to industry challenges, is part of our customer-first approach, ensuring that every solution improves our clients' ability to manage risks effectively and efficiently."
The Klear.ai Platform continues to garner recognition, and awards for its technological advancements.
Klear.ai was also awarded the "Most Innovative Claims & Risk Management Software Firm 2024 – USA" by AI Magazine and. and "Top 10 Audit Management Solution Providers 2023" by GRC Outlook Magazine, highlighting our innovative approach to audit management solutions. These accolades reflect an unwavering commitment to innovation in risk and claims management software.
As an industry pioneer and partner to notable private and public sector early adopters, Klear.ai leveraged native AI technology to enhance platform functionality and user adaptability, distinguishing itself by providing risk and claims professionals with tools that support more resilient and efficient operational frameworks.
Further advancements in safety and fraud detection analytics have significantly bolstered our risk management capabilities. The platform now includes a comprehensive risk scoring and text mining glossary, enhancing data intelligence. Additionally, we've rolled out AI improvements that streamline user interactions, including conversational queries and automated task handling, complemented by a seamless Microsoft Teams integration to foster effective team collaboration.
Celebrating Success at RISKWORLD 2024
Join us at Booth #309 at RISKWORLD 2024 to explore the future of insurance analytics and claims management. For partnership discussions or deeper insights, please schedule a meeting or visit us directly at the event.
For more details about Klear.ai's innovative solutions, visit our website at https://www.klearai.com.
Press & Media Contact [Klear.ai]:
Shivanshu Bansal
Phone: +1 (925) 640-7156
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.klearai.com
LinkedIn: Follow Klear.ai on LinkedIn
YouTube: Watch on YouTube
SOURCE Klear.ai
Share this article