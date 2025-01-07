Georgia® Bulldogs® Gymnast Lily Smith Shines in ZIPS Car Wash Convos™

Lily somersaults into questions like what sport she believes UGA's mascot should play, advice she'd give her

younger self, and her go-to guilty pleasure snacks in her episode of ZIPS Car Wash Convos™

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS "Car Wash Convos™" is back in Georgia today with the release of its first female student-athlete from the University of Georgia this season in its popular interview-based video series featuring Lily Smith, University of Georgia Gymnast. Lily rides shotgun to Georgia Alum and returning ZIPS host, Dona Traylor, as they jump into rapid fire questions, answer fan questions and discuss Lily's personal life, all during a car wash at their local ZIPS.

Season 3 of Car Wash Convos™ rolls on with University of Georgia Gymnast, Lily Smith. Could UGA's mascot be a power tumbler on the floor? Lily weighs in. Life Advice: Hear the words of wisdom Lily would give her younger self. Snack Talk: Lily dishes on her go-to guilty pleasure snack.

Don't miss one of the 18 episodes releasing this season – watch now on YouTube and Instagram and follow @zipscarwash for more authentic student-athlete content.

Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash: "We chose Lily because her personality aligns closely with our brand and she represents values we hold in high regard of being a good role-model, diligent in her efforts on and off the mat, and always improving – we're just glad she also chose to work with us and to be a part of our Season 3 roster of student-athletes."

Georgia Bulldog fans can customize their car wash experience in the new ZIPS mobile app. Click here to download and earn a free wash today. Fans can use code SMITH28 in the ZIPS app for $10 off a Pro Wash at your local ZIPS Car Wash. Offer valid 1/7/25 – 2/4/25 only in the ZIPS app. Limit one use per app account.

Who is Lily Smith? Lily is a sophomore at the University of Georgia and proved early in her college career her commitment to excellence in her accomplishments on and off the floor.

As a Freshman she competed in all 12 meets on bars, beam, and floor, and competed vault and all-around 10 times, earning her four All-America honors at the NCAA Gymnastics National Championship, including First Team on Bars and Beam, Second Team on Floor and All-Around.

She was named SEC Freshman of the Year after being the highest ranked SEC freshman and tenth overall on bars and ranking in the top 25 nationally on floor and all-around.

She received Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Regular Season All-America Honors and scored a Perfect 10 on bars against Missouri .

. She is only the fourth freshman in Georgia gymnastics history to record a Perfect 10 on bars and the tenth to achieve a 10.0 in their rookie season- marking the first to achieve this honor since 2001.

Lily Smith: "I loved being part of Car Wash Convos and feel honored to make the Season 3 ZIPS roster alongside so many high-profile student-athletes across the country. I love that ZIPS was intentional to not only highlight student-athletes from major sports but to shine some light on Olympic sports, too."

Car Wash Convos™

ZIPS student-athlete roster of 18 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 3 were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and Learfield, the school's athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. "Car Wash Convos™" was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios, a leader in college athletics original content. Season 1 of "Car Wash Convos™" resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views, and Season 2 boasts over 13 million video views across the 22 episodes representing male and female student-athletes from eight sports.

In the series, student-athletes are interviewed by a host, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and the athletics department, and all six hosts have returned for Season 3. In Season 3, ZIPS will highlight nine male and nine female student athletes representing eight sports from the universities of Arkansas, Georgia, Memphis, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

