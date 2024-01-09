Georgia Bulldogs Jabri Abdur-Rahim Leads the ZIPS Winter Roster of "Car Wash Convos™" Student-Athletes

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) launches its Winter Roster of student-athletes for Season 2 of "Car Wash Convos™" as conference play for basketball season begins by first featuring Jabri Abdur-Rahim, senior shooting guard for the University of Georgia men's basketball team. "Car Wash Convos™" is ZIPS video interview-based approach to name, image, and likeness (NIL). Season 1 of the series garnered over 4 million impressions and more than 2 million video views.

Alyssa Ustby, a guard for the University of North Carolina women's basketball team, shared, "Being on Season 1 of 'Car Wash Convos' was an incredible experience that boosted my social media presence as a student-athlete. The interview was enjoyable and spontaneous, inspiring me to find creative ways to share my passions with my followers and fans."

In this first episode to be released in 2024, Jabri is interviewed by Bulldog alumni DonA Traylor as he shares insight into his off the court life highlighting his biggest accomplishments, his favorite condiment, life on the New Jersey turnpike and more.

"I'm excited to represent my team and my school in 'Car Wash Convos' and it's really fun to have a unique platform like the one ZIPS has provided to share a little more about myself with Bulldog nation," said Jabri Abdur-Rahim.

Jabri was selected as the male student-athlete on the UGAA's Athletic Board for the 2023-24 academic year, to represent roughly 275 student-athletes across nine UGA men's athletic teams. He represented Georgia Basketball on the SEC Leadership Council in September 2021, June 2022, and September 2022. Also in 2022, Jabri was named to the SEC's Community Service Team for men's basketball for the second consecutive season.

"We're inspired and encouraged by Jabri's passion for the local community and the leadership role he has taken within his team and his school," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "His drive and commitment align so perfectly with ours, making him an excellent representative for our brand. It's our goal through our NIL and sports sponsorship agreements to make a difference in every local community we serve," she added.

Georgia fans win big every week through ZIPS' University of Georgia sponsorship with Bulldogs® $10 Tuesdays at participating ZIPS locations. Customers can use wash code 2023 every Tuesday for a $10 Pro Wash at any participating ZIPS Car Wash in Georgia.

ABOUT ZIPS CAR WASH

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating nearly 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

About Learfield

Learfield is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

