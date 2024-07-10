Georgia Child Care Association Announces New CEO

ATLANTA, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA) proudly announces the appointment of Mrs. Ideisha Bellamy as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2024. Bellamy brings a unique blend of expertise to the organization, combining her deep understanding of the child care industry with extensive experience as a C-Suite nonprofit executive.

Bellamy previously served as Chief Operating Officer for Maryhurst, one of Kentucky's oldest and largest child-serving nonprofit organizations. This role provided her with invaluable insight into the complexities of nonprofit management at the highest level.

"GCCA proudly serves licensed child care programs across the state of Georgia and—with our advocacy partners—championed historical levels of funding and support for the state's youngest citizens in early care and learning programs," said GCCA President Courtney May.

May continued, "Childcare programs in Georgia need and deserve strong support and unwavering commitment from the community, and Ideisha will serve our association and its members well! We know that childcare is essential for a thriving economy in every state. Georgia's childcare business owners can count on GCCA to speak loudly and proudly."

In addition to her role at Maryhurst, Bellamy is the founder of Bellamy Business Insights LLC, a consultancy focused on helping nonprofit organizations pursue operational excellence and sustainability. She is sought out as a partner in the facilitation of strategic planning, succession planning, leadership, and Board development.

Bellamy also brings extensive experience as the former Kentucky State Director of Licensing for Child Care, Child Caring, and Child Placing facilities with the KY CHFS Office of Inspector General. She has also operated a certified family child care home.

Reflecting on her appointment, Ideisha Bellamy said, "I would like to thank the leadership of GCCA who have welcomed me warmly. I am thrilled to join the team and excited to partner as we focus on new ways to grow the organization with a focus on ensuring that we deliver exceptional value to our members, the community, and the children and families of Georgia!"

Bellamy is devoted to community service: she is active in her sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, and serves on the planning commission for the Center for Interfaith Relations Festival of Faiths, a nationally-recognized annual festival designed to celebrate the diversity of the world's faith traditions.

GCCA interim CEO Jaime Rechkemmer transitioned out of the position on July 1, 2024, after successfully leading the association through the 2024 Georgia legislative session alongside lobbyist Ellen Reynolds and Director of Programs Mary Lyons. Reynolds and Lyons remain with GCCA as long-standing and steadfast advocates for child care programs in Georgia.

About Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA) Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA) is dedicated to serving licensed child care programs across the state of Georgia. The organization advocates for high standards in early care and education and champions the well-being of Georgia's youngest citizens. GCCA is a 501c6 non-profit membership organization serving as the voice of Georgia's licensed child care providers within the halls of government and within the broader community of early learning professionals. With more than 3500 licensed early childcare programs serving over 300,000 children in Georgia, GCCA is the ONLY voice representing the unique business interests of licensed center owners, operators, and administrators.

