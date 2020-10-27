Georgia dealership sales manager recognized as next generation auto retail leader with 'Ally Sees Her' award

"A lot of women, younger than me, have not been able to see themselves in this industry," Baranco said. "This award is really about telling women of color that their contributions are valued. It recognizes me and what I represent, an African American woman having a successful career in retail automotive. This is also an important message for our industry as we seek new leadership and talent in areas that may not have traditionally seemed available to some."

Ally developed the "Ally Sees Her" award with NAMAD three years ago to recognize the next generation of promising minority women leaders in auto retail who also are highly involved in their communities. The award was inspired by the Association of National Advertisers #SeeHer campaign to elevate women in media and marketing.

"The award is our way of lifting women of color by spotlighting a leader who is making a difference in her community and at her dealership. We want to showcase leaders like Grené, who inspire other women," said Jacqueline Howard, senior director of corporate citizenship at Ally. "Grené has kept her eye on innovations throughout her career, implementing one of the first-ever auto Internet sales departments in the country in 1997. She's dedicated to continually improving the industry while also forging a path for the women who follow her."

Baranco, whose parents – Greg and Juanita Baranco – bought the Buckhead dealership in 2003, serves on several boards in Atlanta – including Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Common Cause Georgia, the Georgia State University Department of Religious Studies Alumni Board, and The Arts Xchange.

In response to Ally's donation to Meals on Wheels Atlanta on her behalf, Baranco said the nonprofit is special to her because it provides nourishment for the community's "body and soul" as recipients benefit from the volunteer visits as much as the food they bring. "The relationships they build during the visits are equally as important as the meals they serve," she said.

Baranco began her auto career in 1997 at her family's Pontiac GMC dealership in Lilburn, GA, where she created the internet sales department. She also has managed internet sales at Infiniti of Beverly Hills and at Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead, and served as general manager for the Baranco family's Smart dealership franchise. Baranco is a graduate of Georgia State University and the National Automobile Dealers Association Dealer Academy.

"Grené is the true example of being a leader, innovator, and trailblazer in the auto industry," said Damon Lester, president of the NAMAD.

Baranco will receive her award during a virtual NAMAD recognition ceremony at 2 p.m. EDT today that can be viewed on the NAMAD site at https://namad.org/virtual-conference/. A recording of the ceremony will be available on the site.

