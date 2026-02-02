Georgia Dental Association Mobilizes Dentists Across Georgia for Children's Dental Health Month

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- February is Children's Dental Health Month, and the Georgia Dental Association (GDA) is leading statewide efforts to promote the importance of good oral health among children. With support from the GDA Foundation for Oral Health, member dentists are volunteering their time to provide education, preventive care, and resources to children and families across the state.

Through the GDA Foundation Smile Kit program and Give Kids a Smile events, GDA member dentists are distributing toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, and educational materials, while also offering free screenings and preventive care. In 2026, Smile Kit distribution increased by 50 percent, enabling the program to reach more children and families than ever before. These initiatives give children and their caregivers the tools and guidance they need to establish healthy oral hygiene habits early in life.

"Our member dentists are committed to improving the oral health of Georgia's children," said Georgia Dental Association President Dr. Peter Shatz. "Programs like the Smile Kit initiative, supported in part by the Georgia Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and Give Kids a Smile events enable dentists to educate families, provide preventive care resources, and help ensure every child has the opportunity to smile with confidence."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in children, with more than half of children ages 6 to 8 having had a cavity in a baby tooth. This underscores the importance of starting oral health care early to support lifelong healthy habits.

The Georgia Dental Association recommends the following tips to help keep children's teeth healthy:

Brush teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste

Floss daily

Eat a balanced diet and limit sugary drinks and snacks

Visit the dentist regularly for cleanings and checkups

GDA encourages teachers, parents and caregivers to use Children's Dental Health Month as an opportunity to teach kids about the importance of good oral health. To learn more and access oral health resources, visit the GDA Foundation for Oral Health.

About the Georgia Dental Association

The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) is the trusted voice advancing the future of dentistry in Georgia. Guided by its commitment to members and the public, GDA's mission is: To create a supportive and connected environment for dentists statewide, equipping them with the resources, education, advocacy, and community needed to thrive and to inspire them to improve lives through accessible high–quality oral healthcare.

