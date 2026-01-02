Georgia Dental Association Announces 2026 Officers

ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) announces its 2026 officers, who took office Jan. 1 and will lead the professional association representing more than 3,400 dentists across Georgia.

Dr. Peter Shatz, a periodontist in the greater Atlanta area, will serve as the GDA's 157th president in 2026. In his new role, Dr. Shatz will focus on positioning the association for long-term success, fostering sustainable membership growth, and preparing dentists for innovation and change.

"It is an honor to serve our members and to help ignite the future of the GDA," said Dr. Shatz. "Georgia's dentists are deeply committed to advancing oral health and strengthening the profession, and I look forward to working alongside our leadership team to support that mission."

A GDA and American Dental Association (ADA) member for 30 years, Dr. Shatz has held numerous leadership roles at the national, state, and local levels. His service includes GDA President-Elect, President of the Northwestern District Dental Society, and Chairman of Georgia's ADA Delegation. Nationally, he has served on several ADA councils and committees, including the ADA Council on Dental Education and Licensure, and he was General Chair of SmileCon, the ADA's annual meeting and flagship conference.

Dr. Shatz has delivered more than 100 presentations at dental meetings, corporate events, and academic institutions. He has also authored several textbooks and textbook chapters.

His professional affiliations include the American Dental Association, Georgia Dental Association, American Academy of Periodontology, Hinman Dental Society, Pierre Fauchard Academy, and the International College of Dentists, among others.

Dr. Shatz received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from McGill University, a Certificate in Periodontics from Louisiana State University and an MBA from Louisiana State University Shreveport.

Dr. Shatz succeeds Dr. Amber Lawson, who will serve as Immediate Past President. Other 2026 officers elected by the House of Delegates include:

President-Elect: Dr. Erik Wells

Vice President: Dr. Hank Cook

Secretary/Treasurer: Dr. Ryan Vaughn

Editor: Dr. Rhoda Sword

Speaker of the House: Dr. Tom Jagor

About the Georgia Dental Association

The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) is the trusted voice advancing the future of dentistry in Georgia. Guided by its commitment to members and the public, GDA's mission is: To create a supportive and connected environment for dentists statewide, equipping them with the resources, education, advocacy, and community needed to thrive and to inspire them to improve lives through accessible high–quality oral healthcare.

