Georgia Dental Association Names 2021 Legislator Of The Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Dental Association proudly names Georgia State Representative Butch Parrish (R-Swainsboro) as its 2021 Legislator of the Year. Each year, GDA recognizes a distinguished member of the Georgia General Assembly for his or her efforts in promoting oral health, advocating for the dental profession, and protecting patient safety.

"Butch's support has been an integral component of the GDA's efforts to ensure that rural and underserved communities continue to receive high quality dental care," said GDA Executive Director, Frank J. Capaldo. "With his help, the GDA has been able to expand our state's rural dental student loan repayment program to help get more recent dental school graduates in rural Georgia, as well as secure some long-overdue increases to dental Medicaid provider reimbursement rates. We commend and thank him for fighting for the patients of Georgia."

Rep. Parrish is presently serving his 18th term in the Georgia House of Representatives and represents House District 158, which includes Emanuel, Candler, Jenkins and portions of Bulloch counties.

He is chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health. He also serves as a member of the Rules Committee, the Economic Development and Tourism Committee, the Banks and Banking Committee and the Special Committee on Access to Quality Health Care. In addition, he serves on the House Rural Development Council, the One Georgia Authority Overview Committee, the Georgia World Congress Center Overview Committee and the Georgia Film Commission.

