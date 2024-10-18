Georgia Dental Association Provides Hurricane Relief to Affected Communities

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Dental Association is providing relief to Georgia dentists, dental students and the public in response to the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

"We believe in supporting the community in times of need," said Georgia Dental Association Executive Director Kristen Morgan. "Our association established a hurricane relief fund through the Georgia Dental Association Foundation and the dental community generously responded to our call for help. Within days an initial check was sent to the Dental College of Georgia to assist dental students with basic needs like housing and food," she said.

GDA relief efforts include:

Financial Assistance: An initial Georgia Dental Association contribution of $8,500 provided immediate assistance to Dental College of Georgia students for housing and other basic needs.





An initial Georgia Dental Association contribution of provided immediate assistance to Dental College of students for housing and other basic needs. Grants: The Georgia Dental Association is providing grants to Georgia dentists most impacted by the hurricane, helping them begin the recovery process for their homes and dental practices.





The Georgia Dental Association is providing grants to dentists most impacted by the hurricane, helping them begin the recovery process for their homes and dental practices. Dental Hygiene Kits: In partnership with the Georgia Dental Association Eastern District and through our relationships with Atlanta Dental, Henry Schein and SourceOne Dental, the Georgia Dental Association distributed more than 1,700 dental hygiene kits in areas devasted by Hurricane Helene.

"Organized dentistry's greatest strength lies in its unified community of support," said Georgia Dental Association President Dr. Jamie Mitchell. "Alongside the generosity of our members and board, the MDS Foundation, the charitable arm of the Massachusetts Dental Society, contributed $15,000 to our Foundation's hurricane relief fund. The support of our members, board and state dental associations highlights the power of this community. Together, we've provided vital emergency financial assistance to help dentists and dental students during this challenging time."

The Georgia Dental Association encourages the dental community, partners and the public to contribute to the GDA Hurricane Relief Fund. The Georgia Dental Association Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization.

About the Georgia Dental Association

The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) is the state's premier professional organization for dentists. The GDA is dedicated to elevating oral health across Georgia by empowering members, championing patient care, and leading the charge toward a state where optimal oral health is a reality.

About the Georgia Dental Association Foundation

The Georgia Dental Association Foundation for Oral Health's mission is to promote oral health in Georgia. A registered 501(c)3 nonprofit, Georgia Dental Association Foundation outreach programs include oral health education and donated dental services.

SOURCE Georgia Dental Association