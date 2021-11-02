Georgia Native Opens Always Best Care Of Roswell

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today the launch of its second territory in Georgia with the opening of a new location in North Fulton. Located at 903 Macy Drive, Always Best Care of Roswell is owned and operated by franchisee and Peach State native Kathryn Godwin. The new business will provide award-winning senior care services to the suburbs of the Atlanta area, including Dunwoody, Alpharetta and Milton, among others.

"We are delighted to see our services expanding in the greater Atlanta market, which in turn will lead to more quality care for the growing senior population. We are equally pleased to welcome Kathy, who brings years of financial and business savvy to the brand," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "As we continue to expand our footprint across the country, we look forward to welcoming those with similar strong business backgrounds to the team."

Godwin opens Always Best Care of Roswell following a career as a senior finance professional with expertise in finance, operations and people management. Born and raised in Atlanta, she graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in management and earned a master's in finance from Georgia State University. Godwin has spent the greater part of her life preparing for an exciting career of entrepreneurship. Enthusiastically taking on this new endeavor, she also welcomes her mother, Sylvia Godwin, to the business as a care coordinator responsible for providing quality home care. Godwin is also a member of the Alzheimer's Association, where she plans to continue to build on her connections to make a difference in the lives of seniors.

"I am thrilled to be opening my Always Best Care business in Roswell, a community I have been a part of for more than 22 years. I look forward to providing care to the elderly population and pairing them with caregivers who provide high-quality assistance and support," said Godwin. "By taking control of my own destiny and receiving franchise support from Always Best Care, I am prepared and excited to grow the business through both clients and caregivers, aiming to hire more than 100+ professionals within my first year."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Roswell, or for a free evaluation, please call (404) 822-0934, email [email protected] or visit alwaysbestcareroswell.com.

