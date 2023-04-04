Georgia Natural Gas® and Lenox Square Host Annual Earth Day Electronics Recycling Event

ATLANTA, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia residents and businesses have a convenient and responsible way to recycle their unwanted electronics this coming Earth Day. Georgia Natural Gas (GNG), Georgia's leading natural gas provider, is partnering with Lenox Square and eWaste ePlanet, an R2.v3 certified electronics recycling and data destruction provider, to host an electronic recycling event in the dining pavilion parking lot at Lenox Square Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Residents can drop off unwanted electronics – including cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, televisions, radios and machines – for eWaste ePlanet to recycle responsibly. Event sponsors are hoping to recycle 20,000 pounds of consumer electronics this year. The event will also include giveaways and the chance to register to win a $500 Simon gift card.

"We invite our neighbors to celebrate Earth Day with us at Lenox Square. Being centrally located, we are in the ideal location to host a recycling event," said Robin Suggs, general manager at Lenox Square. "With this year's event being held on a Saturday, we thought it appropriate to raise our goal and do a little bit more to help our community and the planet."

"GNG believes in helping our customers build a sustainable future. Last year's Earth Day recycling event was so successful, we collected 15,000 pounds of electronics previously destined for a landfill. That was a record. This year, we're encouraging the Atlanta community, including residential neighbors and metro area businesses and schools, to help us to collect 20,000 pounds," says Maurice Baker, manager of community relations at GNG.

Georgia Natural Gas offers customers another way to be environmental stewards by opting into Greener Life, a carbon offset program, for a small monthly fee. Greener Life makes it easy and affordable for customers to make their natural gas use carbon neutral by taking care of purchasing and retiring carbon offsets on their behalf. For more information, please visit www.gng.com.

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). SouthStar also operates as Ohio Natural Gas, Florida Natural Gas, Maryland Energy, Pennsylvania Energy, Grand Rapids Energy (in Michigan) and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy and Illinois Energy Solutions.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

