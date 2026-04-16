Georgia Natural Gas® celebrates Earth Day and invites Atlanta to free electronics recycling event at Lenox Square

The company marks 16 years of Earth Day leadership and nearly 1 billion‑pounds of carbon offset through Greener Life®

ATLANTA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During Earth Week, Georgia residents and businesses are invited to help promote environmental stewardship by responsibly recycling unwanted electronics free of charge with Georgia Natural Gas, Georgia's leading natural gas provider. Community members can join GNG and partners Lenox Square and eWaste/ePlanet on Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Lenox Square Dining Pavilion, located at 3393 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta.

This Earth Week celebration highlights GNG's long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship, marking both the 16th year of this event and a major milestone: GNG customers have now helped offset nearly one billion pounds of CO₂e (carbon dioxide equivalents) through Greener Life. GNG's voluntary carbon offset program, Greener Life allows customers to make their natural gas use carbon neutral for a small monthly fee.

"Simple, everyday choices can have meaningful, long-term environmental impacts," said Mike Braswell, President and CEO of Georgia Natural Gas. "Whether making it easy for customers to reduce their carbon footprint or recycle electronics that are normally difficult to dispose of, Georgia Natural Gas is proud to make sustainable living more accessible for our community – on Earth Day and every day."

Community members can drop off a wide range of electronic devices for responsible recycling, including cell phones, computers, monitors, televisions, printers, radios and fax machines. Items will be recycled by eWaste/ePlanet, an R2‑certified electronics recycling and data destruction provider that follows environmentally sustainable practices.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for our community to recycle electronics responsibly, no matter the item's age or condition," said Maurice Baker, manager of community relations at Georgia Natural Gas. "Events like this help keep harmful materials out of landfills while protecting our communities and the environment for future generations."

During the event, participants will have the opportunity to learn how to enroll in Greener Life and enter giveaways, including the chance to win a $1,000 Simon® gift card redeemable at Lenox Square retailers and restaurants.

Volunteers will be available onsite to assist by removing items directly from vehicles to help ensure a smooth and convenient drop‑off experience.

For more information about the event, visit https://gng.com/earthday.

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services®. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas™, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). SouthStar also operates Ohio Natural Gas®, Florida Natural Gas®, Pennsylvania Energy℠, Grand Rapids Energy® (in Michigan) and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy℠ and Illinois Energy Solutions®.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), one of America's premier energy companies. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and more than 600,000 retail customers through its natural gas marketing businesses. The company also invests in interstate pipelines and owns and operates natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

SOURCE Georgia Natural Gas