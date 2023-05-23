Georgia Natural Gas Customers Offset 250M Pounds of Carbon Emissions Through Greener Life® Program

Georgia's Leading Natural Gas Marketer Offsets the Equivalent of Driving Nearly 300M Miles

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Natural Gas announced today that its Greener Life program, which helps customers make their natural gas use carbon neutral, offset 250 million pounds of carbon emissions from the atmosphere – more than double the company's record set last year.

"Natural gas is an essential part of running the homes and businesses of our half a million GNG customers, and 25,000 of them have chosen Greener Life to help them decarbonize," said Keith Gallagher, director of mass markets at Georgia Natural Gas. "To reach 250 million pounds of carbon just one year after achieving 100 million pounds, demonstrates how much our customers care about reducing their carbon footprint and how easy the Greener Life program is for them to do so."

"Georgia Aquarium is always looking for innovative ways to reduce our environmental impact and promote a cleaner, healthier planet," said Hiroshi Okuda, senior director of strategic marketing and corporate partnerships at Georgia Aquarium. "Our partnership with Georgia Natural Gas and the Greener Life for Business program provides us the opportunity to manage our carbon footprint and continue our mission of environmental stewardship."

When customers sign up for Greener Life, Georgia Natural Gas offsets the emissions from the customer's natural gas use, making it carbon neutral. For the average customer, offsetting greenhouse gas emissions with Greener Life is equivalent to driving 10,000 miles less each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator. https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

Greener Life offers customers an easy way to be environmental stewards. Georgia Natural Gas makes it easy and affordable for customers to make their natural gas use carbon neutral by taking care of purchasing and retiring carbon offsets on their behalf for a small monthly fee. The company funds a variety of offset projects in the United States, including forestation, landfill and HFC Refrigerant Reclamation. For more information, please visit www.gng.com or www.gng.com/greenerlife.

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). SouthStar also operates Ohio Natural Gas, Florida Natural Gas, Pennsylvania Energy, Grand Rapids Energy (in Michigan) and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy and Illinois Energy Solutions.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves nearly 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

Media Contact:

Pete Symons

c: 470.630.3093

[email protected]

SOURCE Georgia Natural Gas