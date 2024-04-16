Give Old Electronics a New Life with Georgia Natural Gas and Lenox Square at Annual Earth Day Recycling Drive

ATLANTA, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Natural Gas, the state's leading natural gas provider, is teaming up with Lenox Square to encourage Georgia residents and businesses to drive down waste by recycling unwanted electronics at their Annual Electronic Recycling Drive. In honor of Earth Day, used electronics will be collected at Lenox Square, located at 3393 Peachtree Rd. NE in Atlanta on Saturday, April 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

With help from eWaste ePlanet, an R2.v3 certified electronics recycling and data destruction provider, the event offers guests a convenient and responsible way to recycle their old electronics, including cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, radios and machines. Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in prize giveaways and register for a chance to win a $500 Simon gift card.

"Technology's rapid evolution often leaves us with outdated gadgets that end up neglected or improperly disposed of, posing environmental risks. Donating at our Electronic Recycling Drive guarantees responsible disposal of your unwanted electronics," said Lindsey Jones, area director of Marketing for Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza. "Last year, we diverted almost 30,000 pounds from landfills. This year, we are aiming higher with the goal of diverting 40,000 pounds."

"At Georgia Natural Gas, we believe that every day is Earth Day. Through our local partnerships, customer offerings and community programs, we're committed to helping Georgia residents and businesses manage their carbon footprint and create a sustainable future for generations to come," said Maurice Baker, manager of community relations at Georgia Natural Gas.

Georgia Natural Gas offers customers another way to be environmental stewards by opting into Greener Life®, a carbon offset program, for a small monthly fee. Greener Life makes it easy and affordable for customers to make their natural gas use carbon neutral by taking care of purchasing and retiring carbon offsets on their behalf. For more information, please visit gng.com/green.

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). SouthStar also operates as Ohio Natural Gas, Florida Natural Gas, Maryland Energy, Pennsylvania Energy, Grand Rapids Energy (in Michigan) and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy and Illinois Energy Solutions.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

SOURCE Georgia Natural Gas