Georgia Oak Partners Invests in Artisan Custom Closets

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based investment firm Georgia Oak Partners has announced a majority equity investment in Artisan Custom Closets, a leading custom storage business for residential homes.

Founded in 2011, Artisan Custom Closets designs, manufactures and installs custom-designed home storage solutions. Artisan has served more than 20,000 customers in the Atlanta and Nashville metro areas. Every solution is designed to the client's needs and delivers a luxurious organizational experience for each individual home.

"Artisan Custom Closets has established itself as a leading home storage solutions provider in a highly fragmented industry," said Lisa Carlquist, CEO of Artisan Custom Closets. "Georgia Oak not only brings operational expertise in the home services industry, but a local, hands-on approach that will launch us into our next phase of growth as the clear market leader in the Southeast."

Artisan has grown at an approximate 20% CAGR due to its exceptional service and strong referral and repeat business. Their expert designers are certified by the Association of Closet and Storage Professionals.

"We are thrilled about this partnership," stated Michael Lonergan, Managing Partner of Georgia Oak Partners. "We believe in the business that Lisa and her management team have built. Artisan's highly rated products and customer satisfaction are a clear result of the high-touch culture in place."

Georgia Oak believes the home services sector will continue to experience strong tailwinds as people invest in their primary residences, and also due to the growing population of aging homes in need of renovation in the U.S. The Southeast is predicted to continue to experience high population growth, an influx of highly skilled workers, and growth in home values.

About Artisan Custom Closets

Artisan Custom Closets is a locally owned and operated custom closet company with a mission to provide functional and appealing storage systems to clients according to their storage requirements, budget, and style preferences. Artisan strives to bring organization to your closet with custom features that create a designated place for every item. To learn more, visit www.ArtisanCustomClosets.com .

About Georgia Oak Partners

Georgia Oak Partners makes equity investments in founder- and family-owned companies in Georgia and the broader Southeast. Using a hands-on approach, Georgia Oak collaborates with founders to achieve sustainable growth while maintaining culture and legacy. For more information about Georgia Oak Partners, please visit www.GeorgiaOakPartners.com .

For more information please contact:

Mirabella Woodward

850-590-4880

[email protected]

SOURCE Georgia Oak Partners