Georgia once again ranks high on national list of top truck bottlenecks

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released its 13th annual list highlighting the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, and nine Georgia locations made the top 100, including three in the top 10.

"Georgians understand that living in one of the most diverse and dynamic economic regions in the U.S. means dealing with traffic congestion.  With five Metro Atlanta locations in the top-20 ranking, our traffic challenges are not insignificant," said Georgia Motor Trucking Association President and CEO Ed Crowell.  "Fortunately, the Georgia DOT's Major Mobility Investment Program is targeting many of these chokepoints to ultimately improve freight movement in and through the state."

The 2024 Top Truck Bottleneck List measures the level of truck-involved congestion at over 325 locations on the national highway system.  The analysis, based on an extensive database of freight truck GPS data, uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location.  ATRI's truck GPS data is also used to support numerous federal and state freight mobility initiatives.  The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest ATRI list represent the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI continuously monitors more than 325 freight-critical locations.

The 9 Georgia bottlenecks are:

  • No. 5 Atlanta: I-285 at I-85 (North)
  • No. 6 Atlanta: I-20 at I-285 (West)
  • No. 9 Atlanta: I-285 at SR 400
  • No. 12 Atlanta: I-75 at I-285 (North)
  • No. 16 McDonough: I-75
  • No. 21 Atlanta: I-20 at I-285 (East)
  • No. 35 Atlanta: I-20 at I-75/I-85
  • No. 72 Atlanta: I-75 at I-85
  • No. 92 Atlanta: I-75 at I-675

"Traffic congestion on our National Highway System inflicts an enormous cost on the supply chain and environment, adding $95 billion to the cost of freight transportation and generating 69 million metric tons of excess carbon emissions every year," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "The freight bottlenecks identified in this report provide an actionable blueprint for state and federal transportation officials on where to invest infrastructure funding most cost-effectively. Increasing freight efficiency should be a top priority for the U.S. DOT, and alleviating these bottlenecks would improve highway safety, protect the environment, and support interstate commerce."

For access to the full report, including detailed information on each of the 100 top congested locations, please visit ATRI's website here.  ATRI is also providing animations created with truck GPS data for select bottleneck locations, all available on the website.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

