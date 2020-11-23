Georgia-Pacific's Mississippi Mill Becomes First U.S. Pulp Mill to Earn EPA's ENERGY STAR® Certification for Superior Energy Efficiency

"The Leaf River team works hard to find and create new and more efficient ways to operate the mill," said Chuck LaPorte, general manager of the Leaf River cellulose mill. "I'm proud of the great work being done by our employees to advance the facility's efforts to consume fewer resources and for achieving EPA's Energy Star certification."

To earn the EPA's ENERGY STAR certification the facility improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire facility and by investing in improvements that allow it to produce all electricity required to make pulp without purchasing electricity externally under normal operating conditions.

"Commercial buildings and industrial plants account for nearly half of the nation's energy," said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "But through benchmarking performance and a strategic approach to energy management, it is possible for companies to save energy, save money, and protect the environment."

ENERGY STAR was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR. For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants

The Leaf River cellulose mill employs more than 300, with an annual payroll and benefits of more than $27 million.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: gp.com/news

