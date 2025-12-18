Georgia Power and Atlanta Hawks expand HBCU Pathways program for fourth consecutive year

Partnership continues to empower HBCU students with paid internships and career opportunities; application window closes Jan. 16

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Georgia Power will host the HBCU Pathways program in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks to support students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across Georgia.

Since its launch in 2023, the HBCU Pathways program has supported 21 students, with several alumni securing full-time roles in sports, entertainment, and corporate sectors following their internships.

"At Georgia Power, caring for our communities is at the heart of everything we do. The collaboration between Georgia Power, the Atlanta Hawks, and our HBCU partners allows us to extend that commitment by creating opportunities for HBCU students to gain real-world experience and build lasting careers," said Jonathan King, director of workforce development at Georgia Power. "Together, we're giving young leaders the tools, confidence, and opportunities they need to thrive, while strengthening the communities we all call home."

The HBCU Pathways Program is a 10-week paid internship with the Atlanta Hawks designed to prepare the next generation of leaders in sports, entertainment, and business. The program offers hands-on experience and professional development opportunities. For the 2025 cohort, there are eight internship spots available in various departments including Brand Communications, Global Partnership – Activations, Retail, Digital Marketing, Global Partnership – Sales, CPS Ticket Sales, Event Operations and Hawks IQ (Analytics). The application window closes on Jan. 16, 2026.

"At the Atlanta Hawks, we believe our greatest impact comes from investing in people," said Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena's Executive Vice President & Chief People, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. "As a proud HBCU graduate, I am honored for our organization to partner with Georgia Power to provide HBCU students with real-world experience, mentorship, and a foundation for long-term success. Together, we are cultivating the next generation of leaders who will continue to strengthen our industries and transform our communities."

Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, has a longstanding commitment to supporting HBCUs. Since the creation of the Georgia Power Foundation in 1986, the company has donated more than $5.5 million to HBCU initiatives in Georgia, as part of Southern Company's broader $50 million multi-year investment in HBCUs nationwide.

To apply for the program, visit www.nba.com/hawks/hbcu-pathways.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

About Atlanta Hawks

Committed to entertaining and uniting the city of Atlanta since 1968, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, under the leadership of Principal Owners Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz, continue to build bridges through basketball by following its True to Atlanta mantra. On the court, the Hawks' exciting young core is led by three-time All-Star point guard Trae Young. Off the court, the Hawks organization focuses on positively impacting the lives of Atlantans through providing access to youth basketball, fighting food insecurity, and the transformation of State Farm Arena into Georgia's largest-ever voting precinct for the 2020 elections. The Hawks family also includes the College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League). Atlanta Hawks Membership, which includes your seat for every home game, is on sale now at www.hawks.com/membership or by calling 866-715-1500. For more information on the Hawks, log on to www.hawks.com or follow us on social media @ATLHawks.

SOURCE Georgia Power