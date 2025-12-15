Georgia Power receives turbine and generator for new Unit 9 at Plant Yates

Progress continues on new Units 8 and 9 as expansion moves forward to meet Georgia's growing energy demand

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress continues on new natural gas generation units at Plant Yates in Coweta County, Georgia, located about an hour southwest of Atlanta. Georgia Power recently received delivery of the latest major components – including the turbine and generator – to complete the new Unit 9 combustion turbine (CT). Each new Plant Yates CT includes a state-of-the-art Mitsubishi Power M501JAC simple-cycle gas combustion turbine and a Mitsubishi Electric Power VP-X Series turbine generator. Assembled at Mitsubishi Power's Savannah Machinery Works facility, the units were transported to the site using both rail and truck.

Georgia Power is building three new CTs at Plant Yates that were approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) in the 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Update and, thanks to the efficient planning and construction timelines available for natural gas generation, are expected to be online by the end of 2027 to meet new energy demand in the state. Components for Unit 8 were delivered in August and the components for Unit 10 are expected to be delivered in early 2026. When all units are in service, the three units will provide 1,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity for customers.

The three advanced-class gas turbines at Plant Yates will provide higher output and greater efficiency than previous generations of simple-cycle CT designs, and each turbine weighs nearly 350 tons and is 50 feet long and 18 feet wide. The air-cooled Mitsubishi Power M501JAC Series design provides operational flexibility by eliminating the need for steam cooling, offering a shorter start-up time of approximately 30 minutes and a lower turn down rate. As a contingency in the unlikely event that natural gas is unavailable, the units have built-in flexibility to run on oil, with on-site oil storage capability to provide reliability and resiliency benefits to the electric system. With minor future modifications, the M501JAC is also capable of using a hydrogen mix as a fuel. Blending technology continues to advance as an option across the industry in the pursuit of reduced carbon emissions, and Georgia Power is leading the way in this innovative research, recently partnering with Mitsubishi Power for a 50% hydrogen-blending project at Plant McDonough-Atkinson.

The three Mitsubishi Electric Power VP-X generators are highly efficient, hydrogen cooled units that are rated at 583 megavolt-amperes (MVA) each, representing the total apparent power generated by the unit. These generators have achieved world-leading high efficiency of 99%. Each unit weighs approximately 779,782 pounds.

Plant Yates has long been an important source of generation for Georgia Power. As one of Georgia's oldest generation sites, beginning commercial operation in 1950, Plant Yates was the first Georgia Power plant built to support the post-World War II economic boom. In 2014, five of the seven coal-fired units were decommissioned, with the remaining two converted to natural gas generation. With the expansion of three new units, Plant Yates continues to support the energy needs of Georgia and provide high-quality local jobs for Georgians. Increasing the size of the current plant will provide approximately 600 jobs during the construction process and add 15 permanent new jobs once completed, expanding the plant workforce to 75 full-time positions.

Natural Gas Supports Energy Needs of a Growing Georgia

Natural gas currently provides 40% of Georgia Power's annual energy generation and has long been a bedrock fuel for the company. The company continues to work with the Georgia PSC to ensure it can reliably and economically meet the energy needs of a rapidly growing Georgia through the longstanding IRP process.

Georgia Power is investing in other existing power plants to better serve Georgia. Notably, the company has been approved for combined-cycle and simple-cycle upgrades on all combustion turbines at Plant McIntosh near Savannah in the 2025 IRP. These enhancements will add an additional 268-megawatts of capacity, helping to meet the projected energy demands from existing infrastructure. Read more about Georgia Power's recently approved 2025 IRP.

Natural gas is also a part of the ongoing all-source RFP certification filing with the PSC. The filing includes the request to certify five new combined cycle (CC) units, totaling 3,692 MW, to be strategically located across the state to help ensure grid stability and reliability and support the state's economic growth in the coming years. The units are proposed to be placed at Plants Bowen, McIntosh and Wansley.

