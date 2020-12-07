Georgia Power and the Atlanta Business Chronicle present the third annual scholarship for outstanding film student

"Georgia Power is proud to partner with the Atlanta Business Chronicle to award D'Zerrea Taylor as the 2020 Georgia Power Rising Star Student Scholarship recipient," the company stated in announcing the award. "This scholarship recognizes one college upperclassmen student in good standing pursuing a degree in film-related studies and is to be used to further his or her education and prepare for a career in the film industry. At Georgia Power, we know that as the film industry grows in our state, so does the need for a diverse and experienced workforce to support it. That's why we continue to partner with the Atlanta Business Chronicle on this scholarship – so we can help a deserving student right here in Georgia prepare for a successful career in film."

From major motion pictures, to indie films and television series, Georgia Power uses its properties, business partnerships, power grids, and other assets to make Georgia a one-stop shop for filmmakers. As one of the largest property owners in the state, Georgia Power provides access to industrial properties, lakes, generating facilities and parks as well as assists with lighting and power needs.

2020 Scholarship Recipient

Mia D'Zerrea Taylor is a senior at Oglethorpe University majoring in Theatre and minoring in Studio Art. She is a natural storyteller and chose Theatre for her love of storytelling through directing, producing, and casting. The process of storytelling with a community of passionate artists is what drives her and she soaks up every opportunity to become a better student of the industry.

After graduation, she plans to attend graduate school to pursue Film production and dive into the robust film industry in Atlanta, the place she has called home since high school. Like many, D'Zerrea Taylor has been impacted by the pandemic and has been forced to find creative solutions with live theatre not being a safe option. She is continuing to grow comfortable with the crossover between theatre and film.

About the Event

The Atlanta Business Chronicle's Business of Film event began in 2016 as a venue to discuss the future of film in Georgia. Each year hundreds of current and aspiring members of the film industry attend the event. This year, more than 800 attendees joined virtually to hear from Georgia film industry insiders on why it is so important to keep Georgia film dollars in Georgia, take in a panel on innovative education programs that are training and retaining talent, and discuss what next steps are needed to ensure the film industry is a sustainable economic driver for the state in the future.

